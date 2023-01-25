Basin

Hailey’s wastewater treatment facility in South Woodside needs several million dollars’ worth of upgrades and replacements to keep it in good operating condition, according to the city, which is planning to send out a $5 million to $6 million bond measure to voters this spring.

Editor's Note

This is the first part of a two-part series. The first part explores how Hailey’s wastewater treatment facility operates and its shortcomings. The second part will look at bond specifics, such as type of bond, interest rate and sewer rate changes.

In a laboratory within the Hailey Wastewater Treatment Plant headquarters, Lead Operator Steve Holyoak holds a beaker to the light.

He picks up plastic bottles labeled “Inf.” for influent and “Eff.” for effluent and pours their contents through a strainer into a cone-shaped flask.

Holyoak is studying the percentage of “mixed liquor suspended solids”—that is, microorganisms and suspended organic matter—pulled from the facility’s two large concrete basins, he explains.

Steve Holyoak at work

Wastewater advisor Steve Holyoak at work on Monday, Jan. 23.
Headworks

The first step of treatment begins at the Headworks Building.
Sewer hatch

Influent enters the treatment plant underground before heading to the headworks building.
Auger

According to Ellsworth, an increase in non-flushable waste and debris has strained the building’s aging filtration system.

Abrasive compostable material, like eggshells and grains, is diverted out of the wastewater stream and into dumpsters.

Corroded pipe

This braided hose in the headworks building has seen better days.
Grit classifier

Hydrogen sulfide gas has eaten away at the headworks grit classifier, shown here.
Air handling system

The air handling system.
Sludge

Waste-activated sludge consists of "clumps" of bacteria, protozoa and fungi.
UV treatment

A UV lamp disinfects effluent in the tertiary treatment phase.
Final product - clear water

Effluent, or "clear water," is strictly controlled for temperature and pH and tested for any contaminants.

