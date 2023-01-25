In a laboratory within the Hailey Wastewater Treatment Plant headquarters, Lead Operator Steve Holyoak holds a beaker to the light.
He picks up plastic bottles labeled “Inf.” for influent and “Eff.” for effluent and pours their contents through a strainer into a cone-shaped flask.
Holyoak is studying the percentage of “mixed liquor suspended solids”—that is, microorganisms and suspended organic matter—pulled from the facility’s two large concrete basins, he explains.
“Our purpose is to clean up the water, and we have a lot of bacteria that help us do that—the dirty work,” Holyoak says with a smile.
Hailey’s wastewater treatment plant campus consists of three main points: the “headworks” building, a secondary fill-and-draw sequencing batch reactor system and a third and final processing building and biosolids plant.
The end goal is to remove as much of the nitrogen, phosphorus and dissolved nutrients and solids as possible.
As of late, Hailey leaders are considering putting out a May ballot measure to replace aging and potentially dangerous infrastructure at the headworks building.
The current structure was constructed in 2000 and is deteriorating after 22 years of service, Public Works Director Brian Yeager said Monday.
“What was originally estimated at $2 million is now approximately $5 million due to supply-chain cost increases,” Yeager said. What we’re asking for ... is securing some type of funding in the range of $5 to $6 million to cover the project.”
If the bond is successful, construction bidding would go through the winter and construction on the new facility would begin in May 2024, he said.
How the plant works
Down beneath Woodside Boulevard, a 10-inch-wide pipeline called the “Woodside Trunk Sewer” delivers untreated influent from households and businesses on the east side of Hailey straight to the Hailey Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Inside, it meets wastewater from the north and west part of the city—influent that heads to the Riverside Pump Station at Heagle Park, where it is pushed through a pressure line under state Highway 75 to Woodside.
The raw water travels through a total of five lift stations, which mix the wastewater to reduce solid material and force the influent south and east towards the treatment plant.
There, it becomes Wastewater Division Manager Bryson Ellsworth’s job to clean it up.
A short walk from the office, Ellsworth lifts a hatch that reveals a 12-foot-deep stream of wastewater coursing some 20 feet below the ground. The sewage flows into a final lift station and up the hill to a primitive metal-framed building resting on a concrete block.
This is the Headworks Building, the first—and smelliest—stop on campus where preliminary treatment begins.
The building has a grated floor under which raw sewage moves through two open channels, passing through a cylindrical fine screen and corkscrew-like auger that removes large pieces of debris.
Ellsworth explains that toilet paper as well as improperly flushed items—paper towels, “flushable” wipes, sanitary products, diapers, receipts, zip ties and more—are usually captured by the auger, but not always. That’s because the equipment’s “rake” only has a tolerance of one-eighth of an inch of debris, he says.
Today, the auger is handling well over a half an inch of debris, meaning that improperly flushed waste is often missed and passed on down the chain, damaging downstream equipment.
Ellsworth says a lot of people use their garbage disposals and toilets too liberally. Compostable material is abrasive, “like sandpaper,” which erodes the facility's fast-spinning pumps, he notes.
“Flushable wipes are not flushable,” he says. “The worst thing is fats, oil and grease—'FOG.' Whenever someone cooks something and dumps oil down the drain, it will get washed down here. Same with eggshells and banana peels. You’d be amazed at how many banana stickers we get.”
From the initial filtration system, the wastewater flows outside into an open whirlpool that slows the water and lets heavier waste like coffee grounds and high-fiber grains settle on the bottom. (“People could chew their food a little better,” Ellsworth jokes.)
After spinning and settling in the whirpool, grit is extracted, washed and dried, forced up a chute in the headworks building and deposited in a dumpster waiting outside.
According to Ellsworth, the grit separator has been rebuilt three times, most recently in 2018, and the grit classifier is “very dated” with only about one year of life left.
“Stuff is getting cut up, but not enough is being removed and [diverted] to the dumpster, so it starts to tear things up,” he said. “Is there better technology out there nowadays that is not only energy efficient, but also very cost effective? Absolutely. The more grit we could remove from [headworks], the less we’d have to spend on equipment and power down the line.”
More troubling, he said, is the hydrogen sulfide gas produced by the wastewater under the headworks building grates. Ellsworth described the gas as flammable, deadly and corrosive, with an affinity for concrete and metal.
“[Wastewater] does produce some methane, but primarily it’s hydrogen sulfide, which is deadly at 300 parts per million,” he said. “It’ll knock you down. I knew a circuit rider from eastern Idaho who got hit with 300 [ppm] and almost died.”
The headworks building has an air handling system which feeds fresh air in and out through a large steel duct to prevent hydrogen sulfide from building up inside and causing an explosion or killing operators who may be inside. The air handling system also heats air to prevent pipes from freezing in the winter. But the system is failing—as evidenced by corroded pipes and heavily rusted railings and beams.
“It’s eating the crap out of this building, just about anywhere, even the paint off the walls,” Ellsworth said of the gas. “The air handling system is so old, I can’t get parts for it anymore.”
Ellsworth said the city is hoping to expand the headworks building by adding two new, more efficient channels for influent, replacing the auger system and building a positively pressurized electrical room to prevent hydrogen sulfide from entering. The existing channels would only be used in an emergency-only scenario, he said.
“To be honest, this is disgusting in comparison to Ketchum’s [headworks] facility. I’m not going to say I’d eat off the floors there, but theirs is gorgeous,” he said.
‘Nature on steroids’
After passing through headworks, wastewater is pumped into two million-gallon, 21-foot-deep concrete basins where microorganisms begin to feast on organic matter.
This is the facility’s sequencing batch reactor plant, or “SBR,” which represents the secondary process of wastewater treatment. The plant came online in 2000, around the same time as the headworks, and is one of only a handful used in Idaho.
In the concrete basins, colonies of bacteria feast on carbon, nitrogen and phosphorus—three key pollutants that, by law, must be removed before discharge into the Big Wood River.
Ellsworth said wastewater plant staff members can control the amount of air pumped into the reservoirs, how long the wastewater is with and without oxygen and what types of bacteria are introduced.
The basins operate on a feast-famine schedule to ensure that bacterial populations don’t get out of hand. At any given point, the wastewater in one concrete basin is aerated and churning while the other is still, allowing bacteria to settle and "sink like a ton of bricks," Ellsworth says.
He compared the plant to a bigger version of a human digestive system.
“What we do here is nature on steroids,” he said. “All those bugs [bacteria] that we culture here actually come from the human gut. The heavy, oldest bacteria will settle into the bottom of the [basins], leaving clear water in the middle for the most part.”
Ellsworth said the “waste activated sludge” from the bottom of the basins is piped to a nearby biosolids handling facility, where it’s thickened in large rotary drums and conditioned with a polymer to promote clumping. It’s then dewatered in a screw press, further increasing the solid content. The final product—a foamy, cake-like material—is sent off to Wynn’s Compost.
Meanwhile, the clear liquid is drawn out from log-like pipes in the basins and pumped to the final stop at the wastewater plant, called the “Process Building.” There, the effluent is pushed through cloth filters to remove any lingering suspended solids and run under UV lamps to sterilize viruses and bacteria.
"Most facilities use chlorination and dichlorination instead of UV light. That's effective, but you have to worry about how much you’re dechlorinating and putting in the river," Ellsworth said.
The effluent is sampled extensively in the Process Building to ensure that no pollutants remain. It's also sampled to make sure temperature and pH levels are relatively close to those of the Big Wood, as required by the facility’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit from the EPA.
As of this week, effluent was leaving the facility at 48 degrees Fahrenheit with a neutral pH of 7.08.
"We’re putting out extremely clear, clean water," Ellsworth said.
The testing doesn't stop when the effluent flows out of the plant. Ellsworth said the treated water is piped along the Eccles Flying Hat Ranch property line and discharged into the Big Wood River at a point between Colorado Gulch and the Broadford Road bridge.
Probes in the river upstream and downstream of the discharge pipe continually sample river water to make sure the effluent is not influencing the Big Wood's pH or temperature, he noted.
“We’re heavily limited on three things we can put in the river—suspended solids, ammonia and phosphorus. Ammonia can cause fish kills, while phosphorus can cause algal blooms,” he said.
Hailey's EPA permit also caps the amount of dissolved oxygen, E. coli and nitrogen that the wastewater plant reintroduces back into the Big Wood, as well as the weight of organic particles in the wastewater column that are larger than two microns, like oils and grease.
Ellsworth said the effluent has consistently tested below pollutant levels specified by the permit, but recently has been “creeping up” in suspended solids and other categories due to the breakdown of the headworks facility.
“That’s going to cause us to eventually violate our permit,” he said. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Will any of the cost be covered by Development Impact Fees?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In