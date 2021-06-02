After last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19, some 250 people turned up at the Hailey Cemetery on Monday morning to honor the nearly 400 veterans from every branch of the military laid to rest at the cemetery.
From lawn chairs and picnic blankets and from under canopy tents, residents watched four A-10 Warthogs from the 124th Fighter Wing out of Gowen Field in Boise fly over Hailey. Girl Scouts distributed American flags and cupcakes on platters. With temperatures soaring to the low 80s, water and sunscreen were musts.
Blaine County Historian Joan Davies set the tone on Monday with John McCrae’s war poem, “In Flanders Fields”:
Take up our quarrel with the foe:
To you from failing hands we throw
The torch; be yours to hold it high.
If ye break faith with us who die
We shall not sleep, though poppies grow
In Flanders fields.
The Hailey Cemetery District continued the city’s 20-year tradition this year, decorating over 420 veterans’ graves with red, white and blue carnations and flags over the weekend.
On Monday, flags from all five U.S. military branches waved from dawn to dusk.
“I wanted to thank the people that have fought for us and for our freedom. That debt can never be repaid,” event coordinator Geegee Lowe said.
Before a gun salute, Idaho National Guard Chaplain John Martinez led the assembly in a memorial prayer. Bagpiper Bryan Whipple of the Boise Highlanders performed “Amazing Grace” and “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” moving freely around the cemetery.
Many residents lingered at the ceremony long after it ended, positioning geranium and petunia baskets and hand-cut chrysanthemums next to loved ones’ graves. One man knelt carefully to place an Asiatic lily beside his father’s grave.
“He was a great guy,” the man told passers-by.
In a statement following the ceremony, Lowe called it “a small moment when we could gather-finally—and honor our fallen.”
“As over 150 friends gathered, the energy generated by young and old putting their hands to their hearts, gratitude embraced the peaceful and beautiful Hailey cemetery.”
Disappointed with no Ketchum Memorial Day service last year, residents Gary and Connie Hoffman decided to organize a ceremony Monday at the Ketchum Cemetery enabling people to reflect on people they have lost. Taps as well as soft background music were played and then the microphone was passed for people to tell stories or read poems.
