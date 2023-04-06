The city of Hailey’s Arts & Historic Preservation Commission needs artists and welders to submit design proposals for a forthcoming Chinese American Heritage project.
This project celebrates diversity and commemorates the heritage of Chinese immigrants in Hailey, while acknowledging Hailey’s troubling history of racial violence and injustice.
The commission will continue with their theme “Our Differences Make a Difference.”
The commission seeks artists to design a public art piece incorporating a trellis and/or gateway structure. The trellis remembers immigrants growing food in Hailey, while the gateway signifies a transition that welcomes Chinese American people and embraces racial diversity in our community.
Specifically, proposed designs should:
- be made of metal and/or another material that is seasonally durable and relatively weather-proof;
- be of a size that is between six- to sixteen-feet long, one- to four-feet wide/deep and six- to ten-feet high.
The public art piece will be located outdoors, at or nearby a culturally relevant site and on public or semi-publicly owned property. The exact location of the piece will be determined in summer 2023.
The project will be accompanied by educational signage. Artists/welders are welcomed to incorporate infrastructure or space for the signage in their design.
While the initial project budget is $2,000, the commission will consider two-part designs that exceed the budget and incorporate two complementary structures that can be installed at separate locations. The advertised budget is for materials and labor.
The City expects the artist/welder to complete the project, then advise or assist with installation of the piece by late summer or early fall of 2023.
Complete applications must include:
- a portfolio of 3-10 images of past work;
- a brief cover letter or statement describing how the proposed design reflects local history and honors Chinese Americans;
- a quote for the materials and labor for $2,000, or a two-part design.
Complete applications must be e-mailed or submitted to City Hall by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023.
