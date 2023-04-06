Hailey City Hall
The city of Hailey’s Arts & Historic Preservation Commission needs artists and welders to submit design proposals for a forthcoming Chinese American Heritage project.

This project celebrates diversity and commemorates the heritage of Chinese immigrants in Hailey, while acknowledging Hailey’s troubling history of racial violence and injustice.

Back in September, Express Staff Writer Emily Jones wrote, “Chinese immigrants in the Wood River Valley were met with second-class treatment at best and racial terrorism at worst.”

