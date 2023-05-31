Mountain Home honor guard
Express/Roland Lane

Valley residents and visitors alike commemorated Memorial Day on Monday with ceremonies at cemeteries in Ketchum and Hailey, pictured here. Members of the Mountain Home Air Force Base honor guard presented the colors on the ground in Hailey while an Air Force flyover marked the day overhead. The events capped a full weekend of remembrances, starting with efforts to decorate the graves of veterans on Friday and continuing through the holiday itself. For more photos of both the Hailey and Ketchum ceremonies, see Page 12. 

