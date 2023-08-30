Hailey Mayor Martha Burke’s position and City Council seats held by Juan Martinez and Sam Linnet will be open to new challengers this fall.
The filing period for any candidates interested in running for those seats opened Monday and closes Friday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. The elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, with early voting opening on Oct. 14.
According to Hailey City Clerk Mary Cone, candidates must file a “Declaration of Candidacy” form before Sept. 8 affirming that they are least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, and have been a resident of Hailey from “at least 30 days prior to submitting their declaration.” A $40 nonrefundable filing fee is also due at the time of filing, along with a petition of candidacy signed by at least five people who are Hailey residents and registered voters.
Declarations of Candidacy forms can be picked up at City Hall in Cone’s office at 115 S. Main St. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
In a press release from her campaign Monday, long-time councilwoman and current Hailey Mayor Martha Burke announced her bid for re-election in November.
“Ms. Burke is in her final year of her first term as Hailey mayor. In that time, she has successfully dealt with a pandemic, flooding, wildfires, unprecedented growth, housing shortages, workforce challenges and the day-to-day operations of running a vibrant city,” the press release states. “If re-elected, Burke would continue to focus on retaining essential public services, continue progress on sustainability efforts and climate protection goals, and ensure that residents can walk and bike everywhere safely in the City.”
Burke stated that her other priorities, if re-elected, would be improving employee retention, focusing more on “rapid response” grant writing, continuing to participate in valley-wise consolidation of fire and ambulance services and pursuing more partnerships to create affordable housing.
“I know that Hailey is growing—and maintaining our lifestyle and values as a small, mountain town is critical,” Burke stated.
According to Cone, Martinez has also filed for re-election. It was unclear by press time Tuesday if Linnet had done the same. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
They both need to go. We have far too many far left politicians in this valley from city/county government to the school board. Some moderate balance would be a nice change especially when I'm sure Sam is getting ready to save us from the flu again.
Unhappy with the two who are running for re-election? Easy fix - step up and run for one of the positions yourself!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In