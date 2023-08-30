Hailey Mayor Martha Burke’s position and City Council seats held by Juan Martinez and Sam Linnet will be open to new challengers this fall.

The filing period for any candidates interested in running for those seats opened Monday and closes Friday, Sept. 8, at 5 p.m. The elections will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, with early voting opening on Oct. 14.

According to Hailey City Clerk Mary Cone, candidates must file a “Declaration of Candidacy” form before Sept. 8 affirming that they are least 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen, and have been a resident of Hailey from “at least 30 days prior to submitting their declaration.” A $40 nonrefundable filing fee is also due at the time of filing, along with a petition of candidacy signed by at least five people who are Hailey residents and registered voters.

ejones@mtexpress.com

