Find your polling place at https://maps.co.blaine.id.us/vote/voterinfo.htm.

Part 1 of a two-part series.

Voters in three Wood River Valley cities this month have the opportunity to decide whether they support no-net-increase changes to an existing air-service tax to direct some of the revenues to support community-housing initiatives.

Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley have all put forth ballot measures that—in similar but not identical ways—ask voters to choose if their city’s “1% for Air” local-option tax should be adjusted to allocate 0.5% to support commercial air service and 0.5% for affordable-housing programs.

Hailey and valley LOT

The city of Hailey started collecting local-option taxes in 2006, after gaining voter approval.
The Sun Valley Air Service Board is tasked with disbursing “1% for Air” local option tax revenue every year to Visit Sun Valley and the Fly Sun Valley Alliance.

