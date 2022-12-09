Hailey parking

There are no “OK” public spots to leave one’s car overnight in Hailey, according to the city Streets Department.

 Express photo courtesy Emily Jones

The city of Hailey has towed and impounded some 15 vehicles so far this winter as the streets department continues to struggle to manage improperly parked cars and RVs, Public Works Director Brian Yeager reported Tuesday.

Parking on the city right-of-way between midnight and 7 a.m. during the winter season—Nov. 1 to May 1—is illegal in Hailey. So is parking in a driveway within six feet of a curb or city-owned pavement, or interfering with daytime snow removal operations by parking in the middle of the road.

Yeager said the city has enlisted the Hailey Police Department to try to contact drivers prior to towing, but officers often have more pressing matters to attend to.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments