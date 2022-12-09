The city of Hailey has towed and impounded some 15 vehicles so far this winter as the streets department continues to struggle to manage improperly parked cars and RVs, Public Works Director Brian Yeager reported Tuesday.
Parking on the city right-of-way between midnight and 7 a.m. during the winter season—Nov. 1 to May 1—is illegal in Hailey. So is parking in a driveway within six feet of a curb or city-owned pavement, or interfering with daytime snow removal operations by parking in the middle of the road.
Yeager said the city has enlisted the Hailey Police Department to try to contact drivers prior to towing, but officers often have more pressing matters to attend to.
“We do not have a one, two, three, strike-you’re-out system,” he said. “If there is a car in an inappropriate location, with two or three days’ worth of snow on it, we move it. We will usually try to have HPD reach out to the property owner first and ask to move it, but often do not have that luxury.
“If we had more towing company capacity, we would be towing a lot more.”
Yeager said all illegally parked vehicles in city limits are taken to an impound lot at 4320 Glenbrook Drive in south Woodside at the cost to the driver. Vehicles can be retrieved by calling Advanced Towing & Recovery Specialists at 208-578-5230, Yeager said.
In past years, the retrieval fee has been up to $400, but “that price is subject to change,” he said.
Street Division Manager Kelly Schwarz noted that most illegal parking jobs this year have been along curbs adjacent to high-density housing developments.
“With that being said, we do have a lot of residents that tend to try to store cars, trailers and campers in the right of way, or really close to the edge of their driveway,” Schwarz said. “Usually, that will go well for the first few storms, but after the snow builds up it starts to push into the vehicles, actually damaging and crushing them.”
Schwarz explained that if someone parks closer than 6 feet to the edge of the asphalt, it’s hard to see where the edge of the asphalt is at when plows come through. Some people are also parking next to fire hydrants, he said.
Yeager said it will take up to four Street Division staff members to dig out cars before tow-truck drivers arrive. Some cars are completely mounded over with snow to the point where it’s hard to even identify what it is.
After a car or row of cars is towed, Schwarz and his maintenance crew has to make a special trip back to that area to clear more snow, Schwartz said.
“It’s basically two plowing exercises,” Yeager said. “On top of that, we have staff at City Hall answering calls of ‘Where’d my car go?’ It takes a tremendous amount of time and resources for each car that gets towed.” ￼
