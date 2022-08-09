For the past two months in Hailey, the typically lush greensward of Hop Porter Park has been turning yellow. By last week, about half an acre had gone dry.
It is uncertain whether the lawn at the popular park will need to be replanted or re-turfed.
Hailey Public Work Director Brian Yeager said the lack of watering was due to confusion over whose responsibility it was to water the park, and a lack of city park department staffers knowledgeable enough to have reported the problem.
“The city thought Webb Landscaping was overseeing this. The landscape company thought we were responsible,” Yeager said in an interview. “I am so understaffed that it was not reported.”
Hop Porter has been hosting Thursday evening concerts for weeks. Numerous youth groups, adults and young children use the park for recreation.
Yeager said this week he would do his best get to the bottom of what miscommunication led to the problem, and, most importantly, make sure the sprinklers were again up and running.
“I am going to get on this immediately,” he said. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
You have got to be kidding!! No water for two months! Someone should be canned.
How can you not notice grass not being watered for two months?
Did you notice?
What a bunch of clowns.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In