About a half-acre of Hop Porter Park had gone brown by Friday, Aug. 5.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

For the past two months in Hailey, the typically lush greensward of Hop Porter Park has been turning yellow. By last week, about half an acre had gone dry.

It is uncertain whether the lawn at the popular park will need to be replanted or re-turfed.

Hailey Public Work Director Brian Yeager said the lack of watering was due to confusion over whose responsibility it was to water the park, and a lack of city park department staffers knowledgeable enough to have reported the problem.

Hop Porter Park in Hailey hosts concerts and other events.

