While COVID-19 resulted in the cancellations of many of Hailey's annual gatherings this year–such as the Fourth of July rodeo competition and the Summer’s End-Draper Rendezvous Music Festival—other traditions carried on in 2020.
In June, the Tree Committee’s ArborFest was a go. Hailey’s Fourth of July parade still went ahead, this year allowing residents to participate from their own vehicles or on bicycles without having to apply for entry. The Thanksgiving Turkey Trot carried on as well, with a few modifications.
One bright COVID-related piece of news in Hailey came at the end of December, when the city distributed $200,000 in CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act relief funds to 34 local businesses and nonprofits. Individual grants ranged from $423 to $10,000, covering COVID-19-related expenses incurred between June 20 and Dec. 30.
In non-pandemic news, though, here are three prominent headlines to remember from the Hailey beat.
New chief welcomed
On March 9, Mayor Martha Burke swore in the Hailey’s new police chief, Steve England, as a crowd of local law enforcement and fire personnel looked on in City Hall. The new chief was promoted after former Chief Jeff Gunter retired amid an ongoing Idaho State Police investigation.
After the pandemic took off, England’s department stepped up with several gestures of goodwill. In mid-March, for example, the department began delivering prescriptions to homebound residents in Hailey and Bellevue during regular patrol hours. The Hailey Police Department also helped out customers with their shopping needs during Albertsons Market’s early-morning shopping hours, reserved for seniors and those with compromising conditions.
On June 2, a valley-wide demonstration in response to the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other black Americans brought some 800 people to Main Street in Hailey. During the event, City Councilman Juan Martinez led a group of young protesters intot the middle of the street to take an 8-minute, 46-second knee, representing the amount of time white police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck.
England also took a knee for one minute, “for George Floyd and all other the other socially oppressed people in the world,” he said. His fellow officers followed suit.
As a nationwide discussion on police brutality and race relations continued in the summer, the Hailey City Council also passed a resolution on June 22 to continue the department’s ban on chokeholds and prohibit officers from using tear gas.
Hailey targets energy waste
At the direction of Mayor Burke, the Hailey City Council passed a resolution Nov. 9 to put the city on the path to achieving 100 percent clean electricity by 2035. Two studies conducted in the spring and summer served as initial stepping stones for that transition: the city’s greenhouse gas inventory project, started in January in partnership with Local Governments for Sustainability; and a summertime energy audit of municipal buildings, including City Hall and the Hailey Public Library. Both projects revealed ways in which the city can cut its carbon footprint and reap potential savings.
Earlier in the year, the Hailey City Council unanimously passed an ordinance to reduce idling in public city spots. The ordinance, introduced by Burke, was previously adopted by the city of Ketchum in 2011.
In April—right in time for Earth Day—the city of Hailey also tightened guidelines on single-use plastics by adopting an ordinance pioneered by Wood River High School’s W.A.T.E.R. Club. Under the ordinance, special-event vendors are now required to use recyclable or compostable packaging and submit an application to the city specifying their disposal options. In late July, the city built on the student-developed regulations with a resolution aimed at reducing single-plastic usage in municipal buildings.
City adds to housing stock
While homebuying activity in Hailey and the rest of Blaine County took a nosedive at the start of the pandemic, median home prices in the city rose significantly this past summer. Compared with Ketchum and Sun Valley, Hailey saw the largest year-over-year increase in median home prices, from about $400,000 in the summer of 2019 to $528,000 in the summer of 2020.
One concern raised by the Hailey City Council in 2020, particularly by Councilmen Sam Linnet and Juan Martinez, was that the city’s long-term rental market could become increasingly out of reach for the valley’s working class. During a lengthy discussion in December, the council considered one solution to that issue—allowing accessory dwelling units, or “mother-in-law apartments,” in two additional zoning districts. The new housing ordinance will go before the council again on Jan. 12.
In the meantime, several developments on the affordable side of the spectrum will continue to move forward in Hailey in 2021:
ARCH Community Housing Trust’s Blaine Manor Senior and Family Community development, cleared for construction in May, will house 60 units in total: 30 in a senior building for residents 55 and older, and 30 in a family building. The 72,500-square-foot development next to Campion Ice House will primarily serve those earning between 30 and 60 percent of Hailey’s median income.
The Hailey City Council unanimously approved the Sunbeam Subdivision’s preliminary plat and planned-unit development applications in May, clearing it for its first phase of construction. The high-density neighborhood will host a wide variety of lots averaging around 9,900 square feet as well as a 9-acre public park.
Woodside’s Sweetwater Community on Shenandoah Drive is now in its second phase of expansion, adding 20 condominium units and 12 townhouse units to the subdivision.
A two-story 12-unit residential development built from refurbished metal shipping containers—to be known as River Street Apartments—will come to northwest Hailey starting in 2021. The project received design-review approval in September from the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Next to the River Street Apartments site, the Silver River Residences three-story development has already made significant headway. Silver River will house 16 units.
An agreement between ARCH and the city of Hailey will bring nine affordable units to a one-acre property near the intersection of Woodside Boulevard and Countryside Drive.
Other developments
A Grocery Outlet Bargain Market store is due to occupy the former King’s Variety Store site at 615 N. Main St. in Hailey, the city confirmed in September. It’s not yet clear when the store will open. The California-based “extreme discount” supermarket chain sells overstocked and discounted name-brand products.
In the fall, Hailey unveiled a new snow storage area out Croy Canyon after acquiring the property from the Blaine County School District. The new site will eventually allow the Wood River Land Trust to restore Lions Park, which has been used by the city for snow storage for over 40 years.
The Hailey City Council solidified the city’s revised area-of-city-impact boundaries, or the areas in which the city is expected to grow in the future, in November. Burke said one hope is for about 27 acres of open land between Hailey and Bellevue to be used jointly by both communities.
The city made plans in 2020 to move its historic Forest Service Warehouse Building from S. River St. to the City Street Shop, but it looks like that won’t be happening after all. In late fall, staff members discovered lead paint on the building, making relocation and restoration infeasible. “The remediation effort plus updated restoration costs tipped the scales too far, and [the project] was no longer financially attractive,” Public Works Director Brian Yeager said in December.
In other Hailey news the Mayor and Council Chairperson abdicated leadership , honor, duty, and responsibility to a hysterically demanding, fanatically Bundyesque cartel of entitled, self- affected, profiteering, carpetbagging, wannabes.
