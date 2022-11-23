Hailey recycling

In Hailey, Clear Creek Disposal's garbage service fees include curbside pick-up of sorted plastics, copy paper, newspaper, aluminum and tin, as well as corrugated cardboard and glass drop-off at the Park and Ride lot, shown here. 

 Photo courtesy of city of Hailey

The Hailey City Council approved a resolution last week increasing the city’s residential garbage hauling rate between $0.75 and $2.50 per month, depending on bin size, starting on Dec. 1.

The roughly 6.6% increase was requested by Clear Creek Disposal this fall to account for higher wages and operating expenses incurred by the company amid near-record inflation.

In an Oct. 18 letter to the city, Clear Creek owner Mike Goitiandia wrote that he had recorded a 13% increase in labor costs, a 76% increase in fuel costs and an 11% increase in drop-off fees at the Milner Butte Landfill.

