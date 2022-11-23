Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
November 23, 2022
In Hailey, Clear Creek Disposal's garbage service fees include curbside pick-up of sorted plastics, copy paper, newspaper, aluminum and tin, as well as corrugated cardboard and glass drop-off at the Park and Ride lot, shown here.
The Hailey City Council approved a resolution last week increasing the city’s residential garbage hauling rate between $0.75 and $2.50 per month, depending on bin size, starting on Dec. 1.
The roughly 6.6% increase was requested by Clear Creek Disposal this fall to account for higher wages and operating expenses incurred by the company amid near-record inflation.
In an Oct. 18 letter to the city, Clear Creek owner Mike Goitiandia wrote that he had recorded a 13% increase in labor costs, a 76% increase in fuel costs and an 11% increase in drop-off fees at the Milner Butte Landfill.
Councilman Sam Linnet said he found Goitiandia’s argument “compelling” but noted that any increased fees would be a temporary change.
“It is important that we revisit this in a year to make sure there's a reasonable adjustment either up or down based on the actual economic factors—that we're taking care of residents’ pocketbooks the best we can,” he said on Nov. 14.
Hailey residents currently pay monthly base rates of $11.52 for 32-gallon carts, $25.84 for 68-gallon carts and $38 for 95-gallon carts. The new rates will be $12.28, $27.55 and $40.52 for small, medium and large residential bins, respectively.
Prior to June 1, when Hailey’s new 10-year franchise agreement went into effect, the respective rates were $10, $19 and $25. The franchise agreement raised prices so that anyone with larger trash bins ended up shouldering most of the rate increase—an extra $15 —while those with smaller bins saw smaller increases slightly above $2.
However, the city concluded that its weighted rate incentives were ineffective in moving residents into the smaller cart option. Linnet attributed that to a lack of curbside compost and cardboard pick-up services.
“If you just try to make smaller [bins] cost less for people without providing them infrastructure for producing less garbage, you're going to run into issues where people can't [downsize] because they're still producing the same amount of garbage,” he said last week.
Linnet added that Hailey residents currently have to drive their compost out to Winn’s Compost in Ohio Gulch, a 12-mile round trip from Hailey City Hall.
“That takes a lot of time. Unless you're really motivated to go to the drop-off once a week, you're not going to just keep your food scraps out of your garbage. Just about everyone in the valley is out of free time and overworked, so I think creating a system that makes it easy for people is important,” he said. “If we keep waiting, it'll be five years later and we won't have anything to show for it.”
Goitiandia said that Clear Creek would need to acquire new specialized trucks for compost pickup, which could take up to two years, but that he would be open to discussing cardboard and compost pickup options next spring.
City Administrator Lisa Horowitz added that Blaine County is conducting a countywide recycling study “that may result in different approaches, like single-stream [recycling],” she said.
“We don’t want to get ahead of the study [by adding new services],” she said.
Goitiandia also told the council that the Clear Creek cardboard compactor at the city's Park and Ride lot has already had an “enormous” impact in cutting “numerous” trips to the landfill. Horowitz said the city has been building on that effort by using cameras to record license plates of users who “are putting stuff in the compactor that's not supposed to be there," then calling the violators.
According to Horowitz, the Hailey City Council will consider moving the existing recycling center at the Park and Ride to the Albertsons parking lot on the north end of town at its next meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.
“If we got a food composting system in place, that would also go there, subject to council approval,” City Planner Robyn Davis said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In