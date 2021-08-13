The Hailey City Council voted 3-1 on Monday to purchase a quarter-block of land behind the Hailey Public Library for $950,000 using capital funds on hand.
It’s unclear, though, if the parcel at 116 S. River St. will become a public square or library extension and, if so, how much construction would cost, Dawson told the Express on Wednesday.
“We still need to have a more robust community dialogue about potential uses of the property, including surveys and workshops,” she said. “After hearing more from constituents, we will begin to develop budgets and timelines.”
To finance the “Heart of Hailey” acquisition, the council plans to send a $950,000 reimbursement bond to voters on Nov. 2. The ballot language asks residents to approve a property tax increase of $21 per $100,000 property value as reimbursement for the land purchase. The bond election proposal will need to clear a second reading on Aug. 23 and a final reading on Aug. 30 to be approved. Both public hearings are set for 5:30 p.m. at City Hall and include public-comment sessions.
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands—the only councilmember to oppose the reimbursement bond—asked Dawson on Monday if the city needed to move around 2022 funds to purchase the property. Dawson said the parcel will be paid for using money from the city’s fiscal 2021 budget, meaning the council will need to reopen the 2021 capital improvement fund and adjust line items.
“We’ll start the budget amendment process on [Aug. 23] to make sure the capital improvement fund has $950,000 ready to go,” she said.
A roundup of other Hailey news
- Skate park cameras go live: The city recently partnered with Ketchum Computers Inc. to install several live-feed webcams at the Hailey Skate Park with the goal of giving parents and visitors peace of mind. Police Chief Steve England said he has received “more positive than negative” feedback on the cameras so far. The live streams can be accessed at https://skateparkeast.click2stream.com.
- Side yard setbacks to decrease: Councilmembers passed the first reading of an ordinance on Monday that reduces side-yard setback requirements in the city’s General Residential zoning district from 10 to 8 feet. The recommendation for the district—which comprises about half the city—comes from the Planning and Zoning Commission, which agreed in May that the current 10-foot side-yard setback would inadvertently encourage “a lot of long, skinny buildings” on smaller general residential lots. An 8-foot side-yard setback would “allow for light and air” while not restricting infill development, they said.
- Toe of the Hill Park gets artificial turf: The Hailey City Council approved a $37,770 bid this week from Idaho Greens & Lawns to install about 3,000 square feet of artificial turf at Toe of the Hill Park. The synthetic grass is made with polyethylene yarn and uses a pet-safe antimicrobial sand infill. Landscaping work is set to begin Aug. 24 and end by Aug. 30.
- Traffic surveillance increases: The city will deploy six reactive speed signs across town starting this week, Public Works Director Brian Yeager said. The signs will be “connected to the cloud” so police officers and city staff can monitor the average speed of any street segment in town before directing patrol officers to those areas. The city will also install one or more speed-activated cameras that it will use to record license plate information, speed and time of day. Yeager said the city can use that information to follow up with the vehicle owner and mail out educational warnings. “We cannot issue tickets, but we can document which vehicles are going which speeds and [understand] trends,” he said.
- Water usage map in development: Yeager and GIS specialist Chris Corwin conducted a year-long study to assess where water usage is highest around town. The pair calculated the average usage of each block in gallons per square foot using individual potable water meters, dividing water volume by square footage of the land. The map, which will soon be released, uses a spectrum of colors to identify areas of improvement.
- Water, wastewater fees to increase: The City Council voted Monday to increase wastewater connection fees by 10%, potable water connection fees by 11% and metered water fees by up to 6%. The wastewater fee increases are related to “substantial improvements” planned for the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Woodside, Yeager said, and the water rate increases are tied to the expansion of Hailey’s municipal water system. Yeager said the latter rate increases became necessary due to new developments such as the Sunbeam subdivision.
Why aren`t developments paying for their impacts on Hailey`s municipal water system?
