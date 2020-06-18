The city of Hailey on Tuesday announced this year’s Fourth of July parade route, which has been modified to allow residents to safely participate from their vehicles or watch from designated viewing areas.
Entry is free to all. Though no floats are allowed, participants can decorate their pickups, cars and bikes as they please.
The parade—which begins at noon Saturday—will start and finish at the Community Campus, cutting through several neighborhoods east of Main Street. For those who won’t have a front-row seat from their own lawns, city officials have mapped out three main designated viewing areas: Foxmoor Park, the Wood River Middle School fields and Deerfield Park. (Viewers who are not from the same household are required to stay six feet apart.)
