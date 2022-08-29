Kevin Hines

The Crisis Hotline will sponsor a free suicide prevention event at Hailey Town Center West on Friday, Sept. 2, from 4-6 p.m., in partnership with local vendors and other nonprofits dedicated to mental health.

Headlining the community event is motivational speaker and bestselling author Kevin Hines, the subject of the documentary “Suicide: The Ripple Effect."

Hines' presentation will be interpreted live in Spanish, according to event director Tammy Davis of The Crisis Hotline. 

