The Crisis Hotline will sponsor a free suicide prevention event at Hailey Town Center West on Friday, Sept. 2, from 4-6 p.m., in partnership with local vendors and other nonprofits dedicated to mental health.
Headlining the community event is motivational speaker and bestselling author Kevin Hines, the subject of the documentary “Suicide: The Ripple Effect."
Hines' presentation will be interpreted live in Spanish, according to event director Tammy Davis of The Crisis Hotline.
Hines attempted to take his life jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in 2000, at age 19. He survived the 220-story fall and, ever since, has dedicated his life to helping others struggling with mental illness.
Other presenters on Friday will include Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Bass Sears and the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
St. Luke’s Center for Community Health, St. Luke’s Wood River, the 5B Suicide Prevention Alliance and The Crisis Hotline will also offer informational booths, with Rose Art Tattoo offering temporary tattoos.
The event was unanimously approved by the Hailey City Council on Aug. 22.
“In our small town, we feel this crazy amount of loss, a void, from suicide. This is a critically important event to bring to our community,” Hailey City Councilman Juan Martinez said. “I’m really proud to put this motion forward.”
Hailey Town Center West is located behind the Hailey Public Library at 116 S. River St.
