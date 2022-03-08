The city of Hailey received $93,870 in local-option tax revenue last month, nearly doubling its February 2021 collection of $47,600, according to tax receipts shared with the Express on Friday.
Hailey’s LOT receipts showed strong year-over-year growth in every category last month:
- $48,310 from hotel room sales and car rentals, up 143% from 2021 ($19,860).
- $7,090 from short-term rentals, up 103% from 2021 ($3,500).
- $4,570 from alcoholic beverage sales, up 32% from 2021 ($3,460).
- $15,440 from restaurant meals, up 19% from 2021 ($13,000).
Local-option tax collections in Hailey’s “1% for Air” category also increased 137%, from $7,780 in February 2021 to $18,470 last month. The tax adds a surcharge of 1% onto car rentals and hotel bookings in Hailey, liquor and retail sales in Ketchum and ski lift tickets in Sun Valley, which are then paid to the Sun Valley Air Service Board to bolster commercial air service out of Friedman Memorial Airport.
Hailey currently levies a 3% local-option tax, or “LOT,” on car rentals, hotel rooms and short-term rentals as well as a 2% tax on alcohol by the drink and a 1% tax on restaurant food. The tax was first implemented in 2006 to offset the budgetary impacts of hosting large numbers of visitors; since then, it’s brought in about $7.4 million in city revenue for a variety of services and projects.
Historical records indicate that more than half of Hailey’s annual local-option tax revenue (51%) comes directly from hotel room, rental car and short-term rental bookings. More than one-third, about 38% of LOT revenue, comes from restaurant food and alcoholic beverage sales.
City records show that Hailey has spent about half of its cumulative local-option tax revenue, or $3.65 million, since 2006. Of that sum, a total of $1.34 million (37%) has gone to subsidize police, fire and other emergency services, while just over $2 million (57%) has gone to four local organizations: Hailey Ice, The Chamber of Hailey, The Senior Connection and Mountain Rides.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In