The Hailey City Council passed a resolution last week authorizing an increase in trash-hauling rates to adjust for inflation.
The new monthly base rates—$11.52 for 32-gallon carts, $25.84 for 68-gallon carts and $38 for 95-gallon carts—will go into effect June 1. Customers have been paying around $10 per month for 32-gallon containers, $19 for 68-gallon bins and $25 for 95-gallon carts, based on rates established in 2012.
The weighted base rates were established by the council over the course of several meetings to encourage residents and businesses to make the switch to smaller trash cans. Per Councilman Sam Linnet’s suggestion last week, for a limited time Clear Creek Disposal will waive its $33.90 delivery and exchange fees for those who switch to a smaller cart.
“Being charged for the delivery drop-off could be a frustration for the public,” Linnet said last Monday.
Fees include complimentary curbside pick-up of sorted plastics, copy paper, newspaper, aluminum and tin, as well as corrugated cardboard and glass drop-off at designated city recycling sites. The Park & Ride will also accept spring and fall yard waste on designated days.
Clear Creek owner Mike Goitiandia said the cost of trash hauling has risen significantly in the past decade, partly due to wage increases from $18 per hour to $25.
Hailey’s 10-year franchise agreement with Clear Creek ends May 12, according to City Administrator Heather Dawson. With that deadline fast approaching, the city’s plan is to keep its current garbage and recycling pick-up model intact, she said, while conducting more public outreach workshops over the next year to survey residents on what kind of service improvements they would like to see.
Some improvements entertained by the council lately have included curbside corrugated cardboard pick-up and compost pick-up, which together would add about $8.42 to customers’ monthly bills.
“The prepared franchise [agreement] gives a nod to the work that we’ve done toward curbside composable materials pick-up and cardboard materials pick-up. It says, ‘We’ve been working on this but we’re not ready to go forward with these options,’” Dawson said. “So, we’ll give ourselves another year to continue talking and come to agreement with our community.”
Council members concurred last week that weighted base rates would incentivize customers to scale down their trash-can sizes. Goitiandia noted that the company’s 95-gallon carts subsidize the 32-gallon carts.
“I want you to keep in mind that if we are to be successful in moving most residents into the small cart option, that would force a rate increase,” he said.
Mayor Martha Burke said she was concerned that some residents will downsize and find their smaller cart “simply too small,” leading to garbage containment issues.
“I want to avoid forcing families into the smaller cart, recognizing that most will need the medium [68-gallon] size,” she said. “I’m hoping that the medium size becomes the ‘people’s choice.’”
Other service enhancements discussed by the council this year have included adding a roll-off dumpster to pick up glass and a cardboard compactor at the city’s Park & Ride center.
To schedule a free trash can exchange and delivery in the next six months, call Clear Creek at 208-726-9600.
What will happen with the higher rates, people will down size and then start dumping their trash else ware. We need to stop increasing salaries, we are going to price our selves out of jobs, and people need to stand up and say enough. Why would trash people get $25 dollars and hour.
So in other words, a totally ineffective meeting other than agreeing to keep raising prices for residents. nice to see the council is back to normal
