The city of Hailey will hold a public hearing today, April 20, from 5-7 p.m. to share final design plans for its River Street renovation project.
The project area spans four blocks from Walnut to Galena Streets along what is now a two-lane section of street with gravel shoulders. The 0.3-mile section will be upgraded with a curb, gutter, bike lanes, ADA-compliant sidewalks, landscaping and angled parking spaces.
The multi-block project also proposes adding pedestrian access to Hop Porter Park.
“The project will reconstruct the existing pavement structure while adding width for parking and bike lanes,” a city memo stated. “The project will also include storm drainage, illumination and pedestrian access from River Street to Hop Porter Park along Bullion Street.”
A $2 million Surface Transportation Program grant from the Idaho Transportation Department will help fund the project, and the city is expected to pitch in about $174,800, or 7.6% of the grant sum.
Members of the public attend the hearing either in-person at Hailey City Hall or virtually over Zoom. For the remote option, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86800925948 or dial 253-215-8782 and enter meeting ID 868-0092-5948, followed by the pound sign.
