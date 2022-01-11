The city of Hailey will hold a public workshop at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, to gather feedback on design options for the planned Croy-to-Quigley shared-use bike and pedestrian path south of Curtis Park.
The workshop will be held in-person at the City Hall extension building, 116 S. River St., with social distancing measures in place.
The shared-use path will serve as an extension of the existing Croy Street pathway, connecting the Wood River Trail System between Fifth and Sixth avenues to Quigley Drive. It's expected to link up with a bike path proposed as part of the forthcoming Sunbeam Subdivision, which will allow users to make further connections to Curtis Park, the Quigley trail system and Old Cutters Subdivision.
Two main design options exist for the Croy-to-Quigley path: a road-level path similar to the one on Myrtle Street with rumble strips and striping and an elevated path with a concrete curb and gutter barrier.
According to the city, the road-level path would be easier to plow and the elevated path would be a bit more difficult to maintain, but offers better separation from traffic.
In 2020, the Idaho Transportation Department agreed to fund 93% of the project—estimated to cost $530,000—through its Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), with the city pitching in about $39,000. The federal TAP grant was unanimously approved by the Hailey City Council in December 2020.
On the city’s side, $33,000 will come from leftover Pathways for People project funding and the remaining $5,900 will come from sidewalk in-lieu fees. The Pathways for People project was made possible by an $800,000 property tax levy passed by Hailey voters in 2017.
Construction is anticipated to begin this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Never met a woman who can talk so much and say absolutely nothing!
Who?
Kaz, my comment posted on the wrong article, sorry
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In