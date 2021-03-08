The Hailey City Council is expected to approve a revised version of the city’s area of impact map during a public hearing tonight, March 8, effectively wrapping up a multi-year negotiation process.
Adopted by city ordinance late last year, Hailey’s ACI map identifies land that can reasonably be expected to be annexed into the city in the next few decades—including sections of Croy Canyon and Quigley Canyon.
The city erroneously included a portion of the Indian Creek Ranch common area in its map, however. A revised map to go before the council Monday will have that land removed. The new map will also reflect a few minor changes from the Blaine County Commissioners’ recent area of impact public hearings, according to a staff report.
In another public hearing Monday, the City Council will introduce and take public comment on a new ordinance that would revise its 10-year franchise agreement with Clear Creek Disposal.
The council will review a number of proposed changes to the contract, which is due to expire on May 12. Some new residential curbside pickup programs could include mixed yard and food waste collection and corrugated cardboard collection, with customers having the choice of 32, 68 and 95-gallon carts.
To tune into Monday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
