The Hailey City Council will hold a public hearing today to vote on a new emergency order that would ban commercial and residential construction and implement stricter travel restrictions.
The council meeting, originally scheduled to take place yesterday at 4 p.m., is scheduled for noon today. Public comment will be taken. To access the meeting online, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/741919901. Another option is dialing 224-501-3412 and entering access 741-919-901.
If passed today, the emergency order would take effect on March 30 and remain in effect until April 13.
“The Hailey City Council finds it necessary to enact additional regulations to strengthen the March 20 regulations contained in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Self-Isolation Order to slow the community spread [of COVID-19],” the proposed order states.
Lac re scheduled to 4PM
Anyone know what happened in this meeting?
Looking forward to the bread lines!
Martial Law?
Gov. Littles press conference was from the national guard headquarters yesterday. Martial Law, possibly
