The Hailey City Council will consider approving a new municipal small business grant program that would distribute up to $200,000 to Hailey businesses under the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act Relief Fund.
Qualifying businesses and organizations would be eligible to receive up to $10,000 to cover COVID-19-related expenses, and grants would be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The council will also consider an ordinance that would permit accessory dwelling units, or ADUs, also known as “mother-in-law apartments,” in the city’s two Limited Residential zoning districts, and conduct the second reading of an ordinance identifying Hailey’s area-of-city-impact boundaries, or areas that can reasonably be expected to be annexed into the city in the future.
To attend Monday’s 5:30 p.m. council meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
Other agenda items:
• The council will hold the second reading of a water and wastewater ordinance that would set the average user fee at 4,000 gallons for new wastewater users, clarify the method for calculating leak adjustments and eliminate the collection of tenant deposits.
• The council will discuss its River Street bike path program and funding for the program by the Urban Renewal Agency.
• Mountain Rides will give an annual report.
• The council will consider approving findings of fact and conclusions of law for the final plat of InnTrusted Subdivision (Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott).
