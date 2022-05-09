About $1.1 million in unexpected revenue from construction permits, local-option taxes, wildfire deployments and American Rescue Plan Act funds has prompted the Hailey City Council to consider increasing the city's fiscal 2022 budget tonight, Monday, May 9.
If approved, the budget increase plan would raise the current fiscal 2022 budget from $16.1 million to $17.2 million. Around $500,130 of that increase would come from local-option tax revenue; $311,290 from ARPA revenue; $204,400 from construction permit revenue; and $113,250 from fire mutual-aid revenue.
The additional revenue would apply to “cost-of-living salary adjustment for community development, library, public works and administrative department staff” and cover “some city equipment replacement and system maintenance expenses,” as well as contractor fees with the Idaho Building Safety Department, according to a city staff report.
Pay raises would start at 3% for Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz, Hailey Police Department Chief Steve England and Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge; increase by 6% to 10% for administrative heads and department specialists and top out at 15% to 16% for seasonal and temporary employees, equipment operators, and library technicians, the staff report states.
“In the past two months, several employees have resigned from public works divisions and moved to other jobs with higher pay," the report states. "In an effort to retain trained and competent staff, the mayor has identified the need to give a cost-of-living adjustment at [the] midterm of fiscal year 2022."
Council to consider new RV living rules
Also during Monday's council meeting, councilmembers will consider reauthorizing short-term RV use on private property this summer and fall under certain conditions.
The council previously approved an emergency order last June allowing RVs to be lived in on private property for no more than six months in any calendar year, with occupancy prohibited from Nov. 30-March 15.
The city defines an RV as a “motor home, travel trailer, truck camper or camping trailer” designed for human habitation. Converted school buses or van-type vehicles meet the definition but pickup hoods, shells or canopies do not.
“The Wood River Valley is experiencing a housing crisis. Many individuals and families who have lost their housing are struggling to find new accommodations in an unprecedented housing market,” the city stated in a Friday staff report. “While new housing units are being built, valley jurisdictions are continually looking to expand housing opportunities and explore interim solutions to ease the housing burden.”
Occupants would need to be either Idaho residents who are locally employed or caregivers or family members of the property owners, and would be required to obtain a temporary certificate of occupancy from the city. Sewage would also need to disposed of regularly at a designated RV dump station.
The council may also discuss allowing RVs to be occupied on job sites throughout construction and with a valid building permit for up to 180 days, as Blaine County allows.
“This could help both single-family homeowners stay on their property during construction, as well as larger job sites, where most workers are from out-of-town,” the city stated. “These out-of-town workers may displace other workers from the available housing in the valley.”
To attend the 5:30 p.m. meeting remotely, dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133, or visit https://meet.goto.com/CityofHaileyCityCouncil
