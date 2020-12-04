Following Hailey’s Nov. 9 pledge to transition to 100 percent clean electricity by 2035, city staff are looking at improving energy efficiencies in at least four municipal buildings with the help of state funding and Idaho Power incentive programs.
During a Monday City Council meeting, Hailey Resiliency Coordinator Rebecca Bundy shared the results of the city’s summer energy audit—an in-depth look at energy use and potential savings at City Hall, the Hailey Public Library, the city’s police and fire stations and its street shop.
The audit was conducted by the University of Idaho’s Integrated Design Lab, as part of the Governor’s Office of Energy and Mineral Resources free Leading by Example program. Bundy said its results will help the city qualify for OEMR grant funding to pay for future energy-saving projects.
The OEMR often funds up to half of a project, Bundy told the council. The most it has contributed a single project so far has been $7,500, she said.
The remaining funding would likely come out of the city budget, Bundy added in a Tuesday email.
Some projects recommended by the Integrated Design Lab include retrofitting buildings with occupancy and vacancy sensors, implementing remote digital controls and scheduled thermostats and upgrading from fluorescent lights to LEDs.
“This [audit] is a really important first step towards meeting the city’s energy goals, knowing where we have to do a lot more work and identifying low-hanging fruit,” Council President Kaz Thea said.
The Lab’s audit report describes the fire station’s roof and windows as “leaky” and its gas heating system “asymmetrical,” recommending resealing and a new central heating and cooling system.
“The second-floor doorway leading to the outdoor stairway had no sealing and an audible whistling could be heard several feet away when it was windy outside,” the report states.
It also found the Police Department building, formerly the National Guard armory, somewhat dysfunctional, but noted the building would likely not be eligible for OEMR funding because it is partially state-owned.
“The return air for part of the building is drawn from the evidence storage area, which means that contraband fumes fill the station when those are in police possession,” the report states. “In addition to distracting odors, the heating and cooling is irregular in the space.”
The Lab’s main recommendations for the Hailey Public Library and City Hall buildings were to swap fluorescent bulbs with LEDs and install digital controls so that heaters, lights and air conditioners could be programmed remotely.
“Each facility could use a lighting retrofit to switch to LEDs, and Idaho power has a great incentive program to help pay for that,” Bundy said. “They will help pay for light fixtures, electric heaters, air conditioners and controllers.”
The audit also found that the city’s Street Department at Merlin Loop could switch to more efficient engine block heaters for improved vehicle heating. Bundy said next steps will be deciding which projects the city would like to pursue and apply for matching funds from OEMR.
“With this data in hand, we now know what we have to do,” Mayor Martha Burke said Monday. “It doesn’t seem so insurmountable anymore.”
