Faced with an intensifying housing shortage, Hailey officials on Monday agreed to allow guests to stay in RVs on private property for up to six months with the exception of the winter season, from November 30 to March 15.
Previously, the city only allowed guests to stay in RVs on private property for up to 30 days.
“This is not a means to solve the housing problem, but a way to fill a short-term gap based on what we are seeing in our community,” Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said Monday. “The [city] has received impassioned letters, people saying ‘I have a friend who is staying in my driveway,’ ‘a single father has lost his housing.’”
Emergency RV occupancy on private property will not be allowed in the winter due to potentially damaging snow loads on vehicles, Horowitz said.
“The city would not want to be responsible for that putting property owners in that position,” she said.
Horowitz added that RV occupants will need to be “those who are depending on the valley’s local economy for work, in some kind of transition in their housing,” or otherwise caregivers for a homeowner or family member of the house.
“This is not for a remote worker who wants to try out living in Hailey for a month or six weeks,” she said. “We understand this might be difficult to enforce, but we’re going to have to go in a good faith and trust that there will be no short-term rentals.”
Sewage also must be disposed of regularly at an RV dump station, such as the one near Valley Car Wash, Horowitz said.
Per councilmembers’ suggestion on Monday, the city will continue to grant leniency to campers on private property until the end of 2021. Staff will report back on the effectiveness of the program in early 2022, City Attorney Chris Simms said.
I’m trying to figure this out. If I I was paying rent for an apartment and my rent went up so ,I have that I can’t afford to live in it, I can now move into my RV? How many people in this situation have RVs? Are they going to rush out and buy one now for the hope of 6 months of parking? This makes very little sense. The people living in RVs up to know were likely doing that because they couldn’t afford rents even before the rent increase. How many people did the City speak to who transitioned out of an apartment into an RV before they passed this ordinance? Do they even know of there are any?
And we culled out manufactured home parks which was really affordable . 😂
This is going to make Hailey neighborhoods real classy. Junk RVs on the lawns. Add in the ski boats, ATV trailers and Snowmobile trailers.
Just the thing to destroy the value of the area. Why not just dedicate some barren land to an RV park and ban thse vehicles in the town?
Because our leaders are in a pandemic state of mind about housing (and the drought), hoping if they hold their breath long enough the trouble will blow away.
Our “best and brightest“ hard at work. Can’t wait to see how the town square plays out. Myopic visionaries indeed.
Hailey already looks horrible with all the boats, motor homes and trailers parked in the right of way. By all means junk up the town with more motor homes. Btw, drive around town folks, people are already living in motor homes parked in the right of way and on private property.
Sending RVs to clean out at the park will increase traffic congestion at our gateway (while we try to resurface the highway). It will aggravate the stench at the clean out (which should be addressed as a priority by our city).
How does this ‘solve’ the problem? If someone has nowhere to live, I doubt they own private land to park a RV? How many people with private land are willing to allow a RV to park on it?
Favoring "local " workers over "remote" workers is discriminatory.
