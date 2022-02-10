The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved the first draft of a housing ordinance aimed at retaining local workers, increasing housing stock and incentivizing developers to build more affordable units.
The ordinance—crafted by the Blaine County Housing Authority and the ARCH Community Housing Trust along with the city’s planning department—imposes new standards for planned-unit developments in exchange for density bonuses starting at 25%. It will head to the City Council for review later this year.
The code change specifically asks developers of future planned-unit developments to reserve 10% of units for households making between 70% and 120% of Hailey’s area median income—that is, anywhere between $35,800 and $61,400—and set aside at least 30% of all units for full-time Blaine County residents.
Anyone moving in to work full-time in Blaine County would meet the residency requirement, according to Nathan Harvill, executive director of the Blaine County Housing Authority.
“A teacher or law enforcement officer moving in to accept a position on a full-time basis would certainly qualify,” Harvill said. “Having a full-time job indicates that the intent is to be here full-time, that someone is not just coming here to use a house for two weeks per year.”
Under the ordinance, developers who agree to the income and residency restrictions or otherwise serve “a compelling housing need in the city” would be granted a density bonus of 25% or more.
The code change would apply only to planned-unit developments, or PUDs. That classification includes several large-scale developments across the city: the 85-unit Sweetwater Community in Woodside, the 60-unit Blaine Manor development along Main Street and, as of last month, the 104-unit Lido Apartments project in Woodside.
Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said the density bonuses would be left up to the city and granted to developers on a case-by-case basis.
“We can’t just throw a dart at the board and pick a perfect number,” she said.
An additional clause in the ordinance presented on Monday night would give developers the option to impose a voluntary real-estate transfer tax on their units. The tax would send a small share from each real estate transaction into an affordable-housing fund with the city of Hailey.
Horowitz said the transfer-tax approach has been successfully used in other resort communities, such as Aspen, Colorado, but Hailey could not impose a real-estate transfer tax across the board because state law does not give cities that authority.
“What this [tax] does is it puts a little bit of a skim on every real estate transaction in the community that has it, such as 0.05%, when you go to close at title,” she said. “So, whenever units change hands, there will be this line at the bottom that says ‘real estate transfer fee,’ a very small [percentage] that goes into the affordable-housing pool.
“Aspen has a chest of $2 million annually that replenishes every year. It’s an incredibly powerful tool.”
Harvill said he is hopeful that developers would voluntarily agree to the tax.
“This is something that could be very workable,” he said. “Hopefully, it will promote and incentivize the development of further community housing for local residents within the city of Hailey.”
Harvill added that the ordinance could be amended to further specify who should receive housing. The residency provision could be changed to apply only to those working in Hailey, for example. Or, developers could be required to reserve a certain number of units for essential workers, such as firefighters, police officers and health-care workers—a provision that Commissioner Dan Smith supported.
“I think we could probably survive if we had a few less engineers or architects,” Smith joked.
P&Z Commissioner Janet Fugate said that an essential-worker provision could be a “slippery slope” because the definition of “essential worker” has broadened during the pandemic. Harvill agreed.
“It’s better to work with developers on a case-by-case basis, to find out their [employee type] preferences, rather than trying to identify and choose who is ‘essential’ and who isn’t,” he said.
Recent estimates paint grim picture for Hailey
According to a 2021 report from the Blaine County Housing Authority based on U.S. Census Data estimates, the city’s median household income decreased by about 8.2% last year, from roughly $55,750 to $51,160. Meanwhile, the cost of rent in Hailey increased 42% in 2021, averaging $2,275 per month, according to the Housing Authority.
Based on federal guidelines, a renter would need a household income around $91,000—or 177% of median—to afford that kind of rent, the report stated.
Hailey’s median home sales price also increased by more than 12% last year, from roughly $462,000 to $518,250, according to the Housing Authority.
Horowitz reported on Monday that the number of vacant units in the city has also been on the rise as the community has become more popular to second-home owners. More than one-fifth of Hailey’s housing stock sat empty last year, with about 750 out of 3,400 units unoccupied, she said.
“The pandemic has allowed people to live so much more fluidly and live in different places or go back and forth between multiple homes,” Horowitz said. “Yet we are not able to provide housing for essential workers—the schoolteachers, policemen, firemen and others who keep our community going.”
P&Z Commissioner Richard Pogue said he was “stunned” and disappointed “that 22% of [Hailey’s] housing stock is vacant.”
“People in San Francisco … are buying just because they can afford it. How do you solve this issue?” he asked.
Fugate also said she was concerned that bidding wars between locals and out-of-staters have escalated.
“People are paying like 50 grand more than the asking price,” she said.
Horowitz noted that some cities, such as Vancouver, Canada, levy “substantial” taxes to own a second home—one option Hailey could look at. Both Smith and Harvill said the ordinance’s written 30% dedication to full-time residents would be a good first step to curbing vacancies driven by second-home owners.
“You can’t just be here for the summer or winter if you’re a full-time employee here,” Smith said.
Harvill said he found the idea of restricting ownership of property to a local family or household encouraging.
“When an ownership unit goes back into the market for resale, the only eligible purchaser would be someone who lives within Blaine County,” he said. “That essentially sets your market to a local market, rather than having John and Jane Doe compete with someone from a coastal city with an extra $50,000 to put down on a house and bid up that price, shutting out our local population from the opportunity to purchase.
“By protecting our local marketplace, we could insulate ourselves to some of the bidding wars that are that are happening.”
Prior to its vote, the P&Z reviewed the ordinance’s 70% to 120% median income restriction. Horowitz said the idea behind that range was to support an overlooked income bracket without the need for federal aid.
“The Housing Authority and ARCH … told us that Hailey will not see any projects servicing people who make 60% of area median income [$30,700] or lower without federal subsidies,” Horowitz said. “That is what created the Blaine Manor project. There is just too much of a gap between what it costs to build here to make those numbers work.”
Commissioner Dustin Stone and Commissioner Smith agreed.
“We don’t want to stymie [developers] from building,” Stone said.
“Many people don’t make enough money to pay ‘normal’ rent in Hailey, but also don’t make little enough to qualify for 60% of median income,” Smith said. “I like this [range].” ￼
Some great ideas here out of Hailey. Restrictions to locals is a good idea, but watch it evolve into retiree housing line Aspen if there is no work requirement.
