The Hailey City Council voted unanimously on Monday to extend the city’s indoor mask mandate and signage requirement for another 60 days, vowing to drop the set of rules as soon as the county moves out of the South Central Public Health District’s “critical” risk tier.
The “critical” level is the highest of four ratings in the Health District’s assessment model and is based on the number of new cases, the rate of positive tests for the virus, hospital capacity and other factors.
Hailey Mayor Martha Burke previously rescinded the city’s mask mandate on May 14, 2021, when the county’s risk level was deemed “moderate.” The council reinstated the order on Sept. 13, 2021, after the risk level had returned to “critical.”
Monday’s council decision marked a clean break from Ketchum and Sun Valley, which phased out their respective indoor mask policies last week. Ketchum overturned its mask restrictions in a 3-1 City Council vote last Monday, Feb. 7, with Sun Valley following suit in a 3-2 vote on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Burke said she understood the reasoning behind the decisions.
“We all know that this weekend is a big event for Sun Valley Co. I understand why Sun Valley decided to do away with their mask mandate, because employees and visitors to our area were being told two different things,” she said. “But we are not as related to Sun Valley Co. as Sun Valley and Ketchum.”
Council members Kaz Thea, Sam Linnet and Heidi Husbands said that they eagerly awaited a time when masks would no longer be warranted in Hailey. But, they thought the city was simply not there as of Monday night. Councilman Juan Martinez was absent from the discussion.
Linnet stressed that dropping Hailey’s mask mandate this week would be “completely at odds” with recommendations from advisors with the South Central Public Health District, St. Luke’s hospital system and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
“Last week, [public health officials] all pleaded with us to keep the mask requirement until we get through this most recent surge, which is something we’re all hopeful and optimistic that will occur in the next few weeks, but has not happened yet,” he said. “The only reason we are having this discussion today is because we set an arbitrary deadline 30 days ago, not because our circumstances have changed.
“For the past two years … I’m grateful that our decisions have not been based on misinformation, political convenience or just our feelings and doing our own research.”
Linnet noted that case counts recorded so far in February have been incomplete due to a backlog of over 30,000 tests, muddying the picture of current COVID trends. He added that the St. Luke’s hospital system, including St. Luke’s Wood River, “was seeing an increase in COVID admissions, not a decrease” as of last Wednesday. At that time, around 29% of local COVID-19 tests were coming back positive, he said.
“That is exceptionally high,” he said. “Everyone is tired of this pandemic. Everyone is tired of masks. But I will not let my personal fatigue or feelings contribute to making bad decisions for our entire community of 10,000 people.”
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands agreed.
“We need to stay the course. We’ve been staying the course for two years, and until health care professionals tell us any different, we need to stick with it,” she said. “I’m ready to move on to the next chapter, and once we get possibly down to the orange or yellow level we do need to rescind this, but we’re not quite there yet.”
Councilwoman Kaz Thea said she supported retaining the mask order “when the dashboard is red” but sounded the alarm about growing mental health impacts.
“I think once we can take our masks off permanently we will see some improved mental health for all of us, but I guess in good conscience I can’t [rescind] the order while the dashboard is red,” Thea said. “I would stay steadfast in our process. It’s not necessarily for me to decide when it’s ‘critical,’ to undermine that professional advice.”
Thea asked about the possibility for a “mental-health professional” to advise the council in the future.
“I really do concern myself with this,” she said. “People are depressed and I think part of that is—I’m just going to say it—wearing a goddamn mask. I like seeing people’s faces.”
Burke responded that it wasn’t just masks “making everyone stressed out.”
“Everything else in our lives has been magnified and intensified by COVID. I know that parents are concerned and kids are stressed,” she said. “Here’s the thing, though: we’re all stressed.”
Burke said she would “at least ask that we wait until after Presidents’ weekend” to help shield health-care workers from burnout.
“I want to tell our medical staff that we value being able to go in and [receive care] for our broken leg or dislocated shoulder,” she said.
Hailey’s current health order—which, if not for its renewal, would have expired Tuesday—requires anyone age 5 and up to wear masks in businesses and outside where social distancing is not possible. It comes with a few exceptions for people eating and drinking, anyone spaced 6 or more feet apart outside, participants in athletic tournaments, first responders and those with disabilities. The city also requires business operators to post mask signage outside their doors.
Mental health concerns echoed in public comment
Prior to their vote on Monday, council members—anticipating vitriol—wrestled over whether to take public comment. Both Burke and Linnet expressed doubt that commenters would provide new or valuable insights.
“Public comment is not a referendum,” Linnet said. “It’s an information gathering tool.”
Thea, however, opened the floor to comments, saying she felt “like it’s important to listen to anyone that takes the time to show up.”
Commenters largely contended that the city’s nearly two-year-old mask mandate was ineffective and had damaged residents’ mental health.
“The real issue that we’ve got is the mental-health issues,” said Hailey firefighter Phil Rainey. “I’m not trying to change your religion, but I’ve spent the last two years researching data [on masks].”
Hailey resident Larraine Kuntz said she was frustrated by what she viewed as “back-and-forth” recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Dr. Anthony Fauci on masking regulations. Instead, she asked the council to focus more on promoting nutrition.
“I think that we should put a vending machine in the schools with vitamin C and vitamin D3,” she said.
District judge to rule on mask suit Wednesday
Today, Wednesday, Feb. 16, David Nye—Chief U.S. District Judge for Idaho—will hear a motion from Hailey Attorney Deborah Ferguson to dismiss a lawsuit against the city of Hailey filed by Sandpoint-based Health Freedom Defense Fund.
The lawsuit asks Hailey to overturn its mask mandate on the grounds that masks are unconstitutional and dangerous. It began on Sept. 27, when the Defense Fund along with five Blaine County residents—Ryan Blaser, Michelle Sandoz and Emily Knowles of Hailey, Barbara Mercer of Blaine County and Kendall Nelson of Ketchum—lodged a formal complaint in U.S. District Court against Mayor Martha Burke and the city of Hailey over its mask order.
Three other members of the Defense Fund who live in Hailey also participated in the original lawsuit by filing their own written affidavits, in which they alleged lost freedoms, financial consequences and medical harm to their children.
The hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be held via Zoom. Members of the public can attend via audio by dialing 669-254-5252, entering meeting ID 160-372-8425 and meeting password 795-011. ￼
