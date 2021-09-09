The Hailey City Council is seeking name suggestions for the city's recently acquired land parcel between the Hailey Public Library and River Street.
The parcel—previously dubbed the “Heart of Hailey”—could become a town square, library extension, pedestrian walkway or event venue, depending on public input received at future workshops. It includes the old Post Office building, which until recently housed Copy & Print.
The “Heart of Hailey” name is already used by Hailey Elementary and the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, according to Mayor Martha Burke,. One option is “Heritage Square,” as suggested by Councilman Juan Martinez last week.
“This could be the place where we can come together and pass down our identity,” Martinez said.
The parcel at 116 S. River St. was purchased in August for $950,000 with unspent capital funds. In November, voters will be asked whether the city should increase property taxes by an estimated $20.52 per $100,000 value annually to reimburse the city for its purchase.
To submit a suggestion, visit Hailey City Hall or email City Clerk Mary Cone at mary.cone@haileycityhall.org.
"The Money Pit"
'Waste of money'.
