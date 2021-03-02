The city of Hailey will hold a series of public meetings on Thursday and Friday to gather community input on its proposed municipal campground, slated for a 29-acre city-owned parcel out Croy Canyon between Mountain Humane and Lions Park.
The city is also considering building the campground at Lions Park, according to a letter addressed to property owners last week.
If built at its proposed site at 89 Croy Creek Road, the campground would offer several pull-in RV sites, camping areas with tent platforms, ADA-compliant vault toilets, picnic tables, fire rings and other amenities for an as-yet undecided nightly fee.
Stakeholder meetings will be conducted in-person this week at the Mountain Humane Event Barn on Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday morning from 9 a.m. to noon, and Friday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. No more than 10 people are allowed per half-hour time slot to maintain social distancing.
Those unable to attend in person can tune into Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting by visiting https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyPZ/hgmpcroycreek or dialing 872-240-3212 and entering access code 434-664-325.
“We invite you to provide input and feedback as we look to develop a municipally-run campground and create more meaningful conversations around amenities within the area,” the city stated.
The stakeholder meetings will also “include consideration of other permitted and conditional uses allowed on the [Lions Park and Croy Creek Road] properties,” it said.
To schedule an in-person time slot, visit https://woodriverlandtrust.org/updates/item/462-croy-canyon. Questions can be directed to the city of Hailey at 208-788-9815, ext. 1.
(1) comment
I'm for it but I'm sure the NIMBY crowd- those who get here and then cry about others also interested in coming here- will whine.
