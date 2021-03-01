The City of Hailey and the Hailey Tree Committee last week announced a new Heritage Tree program, which allows members of the public to nominate historic and unique trees within city limits.
Each tree deemed “historic” by the Tree Committee will receive heightened protections and public awareness. A future goal is to create an interactive walking guide displaying all Heritage Trees, the city stated.
“Heritage Trees might be large or mature trees, or trees with unique botanical, aesthetic, ecological, or historical values, or trees with a special story,” the city stated.
Nominations can be made by filling out an application form at https://bit.ly/37Y43XB and submitting it to Park Division Manager Stephanie Cook at stephanie.cook@haileycityhall.org, or by dropping off the form at City Hall, c/o Stephanie Cook.
The application asks nominators to explain in a short paragraph why their chosen tree should be nominated for heritage designation, “including any documented historical facts or stories about the tree.” Nominators should also identify the location, species, circumference and health of their selected tree and estimate its height, age and crown width. Multiple trees can be nominated.
Last month, the Tree Committee received its first Heritage Tree nomination—a Rocky Mountain Douglas fir at Grange Hall—from certified master gardener Manon Gaudreau. The tree, estimated to be 65 years old, is thought to have been transplanted by former Blaine County Commissioner Rupert House from his farm out East Fork.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In