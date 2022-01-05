Months after suing the city of Hailey and the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees to halt their respective mask orders, Sandpoint-based Health Freedom Defense Fund continues to ask for each mandate to be overturned on the grounds that mask requirements are unconstitutional and dangerous.
In response, attorneys for the city and the school board have filed motions urging the court to strike down the original complaints and dismiss both cases. With the legal back-and-forth accelerating, a judge is expected to hear Hailey’s motion to dismiss the suit next month.
The first lawsuit began on Sept. 27, when the Defense Fund along with five Blaine County residents—Ryan Blaser, Michelle Sandoz, and Emily Knowles of Hailey, Barbara Mercer of Blaine County and Kendall Nelson of Ketchum—lodged a formal complaint in U.S. District Court against Mayor Martha Burke and the city of Hailey over its mask order.
Three other members of the Defense Fund who live in Hailey also participated in the original lawsuit by filing their own written affidavits, in which they alleged lost freedoms, financial consequences and medical harm to their children.
Like other public health orders adopted in Blaine County, Hailey’s mask order requires people ages 5 and up to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces, with exceptions for people eating or drinking at a restaurant. The order, reinstated by Hailey council members on Sept. 13, also allows anyone who cannot medically tolerate a face covering to wear a face shield.
In the Health Freedom Defense Fund’s original Sept. 27 lawsuit, attorney Allen Shoff equated Hailey’s mask policy to “a grand medical experiment” analogous to “the barbaric medical experiments performed on unwilling victims of Nazi’s Germany’s concentration camps.”
Shoff said the mask order violated “jus cogens”—internationally accepted law against “human experimentation” without informed consent—and deprived residents and visitors of their personal liberties. Additionally, he said the order had caused his clients to experience “joint inflammation, panic attacks, feelings of suffocation, devastating economic injury to businesses and livelihoods.”
Recently, the defendants refuted Shoff’s arguments in separate motions—one on Nov. 23 from attorney Deborah Ferguson, representing Hailey, and another on Dec. 23 from attorney Jill S. Holinka, representing the school board.
Ferguson initially filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit on Oct. 15. Then, on Nov. 23, she wrote a reply in support of her original motion.
“Since [October], an additional 564 Idahoans have suffered and died after they became infected with the COVID-19 virus,” she wrote. “...Requiring someone to wear a lightweight face covering temporarily while in close proximity to others in public does not amount to violation of a fundamental right.”
Ferguson also argued that the harms Shoff citied were “self-imposed” and irreparable by any court order.
“Plaintiffs ignore this obvious solution to the harms they allege masks inflict on them and do not allege harm from the use of face shields,” she wrote. “[E]ven if the Court struck down the City’s mask mandate, masks would still be required in many public places in Hailey, such as its schools, medical establishments, houses of worship and many businesses.”
Ferguson additionally rejected Shoff’s “international law violation” claim, writing that a “majority of the world” is living with mask mandates in place.
“This [claim] is ironic given that over one-half of the countries in the world have imposed mask mandates during the global pandemic…[M]uch like the federal courts who have considered the issue, the global community sees wearing a mask for what it is—a simple public health measure, not a sinister medical experiment,” Ferguson wrote.
On Oct. 15, the Health Freedom Defense Fund filed a separate, nearly identical complaint against the School Board in U.S. District Court. As with its first suit, the plaintiff group included individual Blaine County residents with children in the school district.
Adopted in August, the school board’s mask policy requires students and staff to wear masks indoors while on school property during periods of “moderate, substantial and high” COVID-19 transmission, as defined by the CDC. Like Hailey’s order, it grants some exceptions: if proper documentation is provided, children with medical conditions, developmental delays or certain religious beliefs can go mask-free.
The filing against the school board included affidavits from four Health Freedom Defense Fund members who reside in Blaine County. Among them was Rebecca Binns, who said her 5-year-old child was “compelled to wear a face shield against my will as his parent and natural guardian,” and Rachael Broderson, who said her child had “developed a regular cough due to restricted breathing” and no longer enjoyed school because he had been reprimanded for lowering his mask.
“Our purpose and goal in moving to Blaine County was to avoid the onerous and illegal mask mandates of our previous state of residence,” Binns wrote. “We uprooted our lives and experienced the hardship of a move with children across the country for the specific goal of giving our [children] an education free from mask mandates.”
In her motion to dismiss last month, Holinka wrote that “none of the individual plaintiffs, or the individual members of Plaintiff Health Freedom Defense Fund” had alleged “that their children have been prohibited from attending school, have suffered poor grades, or have otherwise suffered from any manifested injury as a result of the guidelines.”
Ferguson also stated that none of the plaintiffs claimed to have been truly harmed by the Hailey’s mask rules or “personally forced” to wear a mask, and that anyone could technically claim a medical exemption to the rule or wear a less-invasive face shield.
“In the absence of allegations that any plaintiff has ever been forced to wear a mask, or cited for their refusal to do so, they have not suffered any concrete and particularized injury,” Ferguson wrote.
In response, Shoff filed an opposition in which he acknowledged that his clients “have not been cited for [mask] violations” in Hailey but said they had felt “personally forced” to wear masks due the “threat” of police enforcement. Their injuries were in fact “particularized and concrete,” he wrote—that is, not conjectural or hypothetical—and they and their families had been harmed physically, psychologically and economically by the mask policy.
“As citizens of and visitors to the City of Hailey, plaintiffs must take the City Council and Mayor at their word, because the laws of the State of Idaho grant them the power to enforce it,” he wrote.
Also on Nov. 23, Shoff continued his previous argument that masks are “experimental,” “prophylactic” medical devices that violate the Constitution’s equal protection clause, as well as international law. He further justified the original comparison he drew between masks and medical experimentation during the Holocaust, writing that it had been a relevant analogy because “the medical trials at Nuremberg in 1947 deeply impressed upon the world that experimentation with unknowing human subjects is morally and legally unacceptable.”
On Dec. 10, Shoff asked for an immediate court injunction to overturn Hailey’s mask mandate. To augment the request, Shoff included sworn affidavits from three sources he claimed to be experts in the field, all German researchers who have documented their opposition to both masks and vaccines.
The expert sources included Susanne Wagner, a freelance writer with a background in veterinary medicine; Daniela Prousa, a psychologist; and Harald Walach, an alternative medicine advocate and author last year of two papers on COVID-19 that have since been retracted by the journals that published them.
Wagner argued in her affidavit that masks increased the risk of stillbirths due to increased carbon dioxide respiration, while Walach argued that asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19 is “very rare” and COVID-19 is not largely airborne.
“Like Harald Walach, Susanne Wagner resides in Germany and is not a medical doctor,” Ferguson wrote in a motion to strike the plaintiffs’ expert declarations. “None of this activity is relevant to the City of Hailey’s mask mandate.”
On behalf of the city of Hailey, Dr. David Pate, former CEO and president of St. Luke’s Health System, submitted an opposition memo on Dec. 30 debunking several claims made by the plaintiff side.
In his memo, Pate said the Health Freedom Defense Fund had wrongly conflated psychological factors of the pandemic—”remote learning, isolation, quarantine, fear of becoming ill from the pandemic virus, and illness or death in family members”—with mask wearing.
“Most people do not enjoy wearing masks. I fall into that category. But, in weighing the personal liberties of a person entering a public space during a pandemic with a highly transmissible virus … I commend the city of Hailey and its leaders for [requiring masks].”
According to Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER), David Nye, Chief U.S. District Judge for Idaho, will hear a motion from Ferguson to dismiss the suit against the city of Hailey on Feb. 26.
Chief Magistrate Judge Candy Dale was assigned to the case against the School Board of Trustees on Dec. 20, though no hearing dates had been established as of Tuesday. ￼
