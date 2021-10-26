The city of Hailey collected $116,600 in local-option tax revenue in September, marking a year-over-year increase of about 80% compared with September 2020 and a 30% jump from September 2019.
Last month, Hailey pulled in $65,000 in revenue from car rentals and room nights sold, a category that is taxed at 3%. That’s a 107% increase from the city’s collection of $31,340 in September 2020 and a 45% increase from its collection of $44,705 in 2019.
The city’s “1 Percent for Air” tax, also levied on car rentals and hotel rooms, more than doubled year over year last month from $11,290 in September 2020 to $22,900 in September 2021. The tax category also brought in about 43% more funding for the Sun Valley Air Service Board than it did in 2019 ($16,060).
Hailey’s 2% tax levied on alcoholic beverages produced $5,975 in revenue last month, up about 52% from $3,920 in 2020 and $735 below its 2019 collection of $6,710.
The city’s short-term rental tax collection also showed favorable year-over-year growth (47%) from $2,530 in 2020 to $3,710 last month.
Hailey’s 1% tax levied on restaurant food additionally rose about $2,910—or 18%—from September 2020 to September 2021.
