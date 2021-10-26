Hailey Road Construction, LOT cutline

The city of Hailey levies local-option, or “tourist,” taxes on restaurant food, hotel rooms, short-term rentals and alcoholic drinks. Revenue from the tax is spent on police and fire services, park acquisitions, road and sidewalk repair, transportation services, tourism promotion and other infrastructure improvements.

The city of Hailey collected $116,600 in local-option tax revenue in September, marking a year-over-year increase of about 80% compared with September 2020 and a 30% jump from September 2019.

Last month, Hailey pulled in $65,000 in revenue from car rentals and room nights sold, a category that is taxed at 3%. That’s a 107% increase from the city’s collection of $31,340 in September 2020 and a 45% increase from its collection of $44,705 in 2019.

The city’s “1 Percent for Air” tax, also levied on car rentals and hotel rooms, more than doubled year over year last month from $11,290 in September 2020 to $22,900 in September 2021. The tax category also brought in about 43% more funding for the Sun Valley Air Service Board than it did in 2019 ($16,060).

Hailey’s 2% tax levied on alcoholic beverages produced $5,975 in revenue last month, up about 52% from $3,920 in 2020 and $735 below its 2019 collection of $6,710.

The city’s short-term rental tax collection also showed favorable year-over-year growth (47%) from $2,530 in 2020 to $3,710 last month.

Hailey’s 1% tax levied on restaurant food additionally rose about $2,910—or 18%—from September 2020 to September 2021.

