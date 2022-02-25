The forthcoming Sunbeam Subdivision in northeast Hailey has achieved four-star National Green Building Standard certification from the National Association of Home Builders, making it the first development in the country to receive such a ranking under 2020 guidelines, the city announced in a Feb. 17 press release.
Sunbeam, considered Hailey’s last large-scale infill development, will add 85 single-family homes and townhomes on 70 lots during its first phase of construction. The 54-acre neighborhood draws on themes of energy and water conservation, according to the city, requiring at least 60% of each residential lot area to be either drought-tolerant or xeriscaped with stone to reduce watering needs. Residents will also need to follow regulations limiting time-of-day watering and pesticides.
The National Association of Home Builders’ rating system covers the design, planning, and development of residential and mixed-use green communities, weighing factors such as lot selection and placement.
“The four-star NGBS rating for the Sunbeam Subdivision is an incredible honor and feat for all parties involved in the project’s success,” the city of Hailey stated. “Sunbeam will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Hailey, setting the city on an equitable and sustainable trajectory for current and future generations to come.”
Sunbeam subdivision will feature a diverse collection of lot sizes averaging about 9,925 square feet, according to the city. While it was originally configured to hold 108 lots, the applicant team—at the request of the City Council last year—increased its density to 145 lots by dividing half-acre lots, shifting cottage lots and distributing smaller lots throughout the property. Many lots are narrow, configured to allow for front-facing porches and private backyards.
“The range of lot sizes and configurations will offer options to diverse income categories and greatly aid the ongoing housing deficit in the Wood River Valley,” Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz stated. “We have a tremendous need for housing … our council is looking for diversity in housing stock and they are looking for projects that are progressive on the environmental and sustainability front, so this project hit both of those goals.” ￼
