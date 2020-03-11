The Hailey City Council advanced two ordinances Monday that would revise the city’s area of impact to reflect new geographic boundaries and give residents more certainty about future growth.
Since January, revisions to Hailey’s area of impact—the transitional area in which the city can be expected to grow—have been made to accurately represent business areas, new conservation easements and acres of undeveloped land south of Friedman Memorial Airport.
According to Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz, Hailey’s area of city impact has not been revised since 1994. In its current form, the area is overlaid with Bellevue’s across more than 20 acres of land east of state Highway 75 near the Flying Hat Ranch—an overlap that has generated its fair share of controversy between the two jurisdictions.
On Monday, Mayor Martha Burke doubled down on her commitment to maintaining a peaceful working relationship with Bellevue city leaders.
“I want to put our best foot forward here. We need to work collectively, kindly and respectfully with Bellevue,” she said.
Council President Kaz Thea agreed.
“I’m ready to pass these [ordinances], but I’m concerned there’s still some level of animosity from Bellevue that we need to address,” she said.
In a public comment session, Blaine County resident Lili Simpson commended Hailey council members for their diplomacy and asked them to consider deer migration corridors east of the highway.
“I watched over 100 deer come marching down the east side of the valley last March, single file,” she said. “I’d ask you to be sensitive to keeping that space open, to providing any buffer [to development] that you can in this map. Once that migration corridor disappears, [deer] populations could suffer.”
Horowitz said the only map revision since the council’s last meeting on Feb. 10 was relabeling “park” areas as “open space” areas.
“In further discussions with [airport Manager] Chris Pomeroy, we concluded that the word ‘park’ was problematic,” she said.
Horowitz added that a map tweak suggested by Councilman Sam Linnet in February—extending Hailey’s area of impact south of the airport along state Highway 75—still holds, and future sit-down meetings involving Burke, Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns and the Blaine County commissioners are in store.
The first ordinance read on Monday intends to replace the city’s current area-of-city-impact map with new geographic boundaries, and the second lays the groundwork for future annexation agreements with Blaine County. Both unanimously passed their first readings.
