The Hailey City Council voted 4-0 Monday night to enact an emergency health order requiring all residents to wear face coverings in public, citing a statewide surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant and the need to protect hospital infrastructure.
The mandate—effective Tuesday afternoon—makes the city the first local jurisdiction to reinstitute a mask requirement. It will remain in place until Tuesday, Oct. 12, when councilmembers will reconvene and assess its performance.
Monday’s order defines a “public place” as “any place open to all members of the public without specific invitation.” Examples include retail floors, grocery stores, libraries, buses, government offices, salons, movie theatres and medical facilities.
The mandate differs from past emergency health orders in a few areas. While customers in any indoor public space must wear a mask, bandana or face shield, establishments themselves are not legally required to enforce the mandate with signage. The city is also not implementing any indoor or outdoor group-size restrictions.
People exempt from the mandate include first responders on duty, such as firefighters; those spaced apart 6 feet or more outside; people eating or drinking at a food establishment; anyone undergoing a cosmetic or medical procedure involving the face; and anyone participating in an athletic event.
Mayor Martha Burke, who did not vote on Monday, said she was hesitant to implement a mask mandate.
“Implementing a mask mandate was a challenge a year ago, but what was different was our whole state was involved, and we were coming out of lockdown. This time, we know enforcement will be a battle,” she said. “Some people in our community—people who have chosen not to get the vaccine, not to wear masks and to spread the disease—just won’t wear masks no matter what.
“I don’t think this is the way to unite the community.”
Councilmembers expressed more confidence in the mandate, which they viewed as non-ideal but effective. Councilwoman Heidi Husbands framed the discussion by offering a few recent statistics.
“There are 283 probable cases in Blaine County. We’re running a daily average of 37.2 new cases. Masks do have an impact,” she said. “I don’t want to see our hospital go into crisis standards of care, where there is no room for you if you get into a car accident and you are put on a gurney in the hallway.
“People can deny that COVID exists, but all you have to do is open your eyes and pay attention.”
Councilman Sam Linnet agreed.
“We’re talking about people dying here, entire families losing access to healthcare. For the last month, our public health district and hospital have been advocating for the reinstatement of COVID restrictions to reduce the pressure on our healthcare infrastructure,” Linnet said. “I take what they say very seriously.”
Linnet added that he understood the frustration from residents who believe that a mask mandate is unconstitutional or an overreach of government.
“I hear you, I see you, and I am happy to talk to you one-on-one,” he said.
Councilwoman Kaz Thea believed the mandate would not be necessary if “80 to 90%” of the community were voluntarily wearing masks.
“I get it. It’s a pain. I do not enjoy wearing a mask,” Thea said. “But it is the least invasive step we can take to protect our community.”
“Masks will mitigate airborne disease, and that’s what we need right now,” Councilman Juan Martinez added.
Not following the masking order could potentially result in a citation. Hailey Police Chief Steve England, however, said he will be focusing on education first.
“Our goal is not to be authoritative with this, but to educate,” he said.
For full coverage of Monday’s meeting, pick up a copy of the Wednesday paper.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(32) comments
Oh...a mask article...
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/72/60/ad/7260ad7de2d77fa3b597026aee82b391.gif
The protected need to be protected by the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use the protection that didnt protect the protected.
This is what these arguements sound like to me. Regardless of whatever everyones views are on this subject i believe we all need to stick together and not allow ourselves to fight with one another. We are a family community amd human beings. Lets remember love, community, unity and not speak negative to one another out of fear and amger.
We're all going through enough and we're all just trying to do what we all feel is the right thing. I honor all your voices, freedoms, opinions and know we're all brothers and sisters in the same boat under one God.
Remember to smile and have a nice day ok :)
Even if you oppose masks be considerate of others. How hard is it to put on a mask? Just do it and stop whining .
No. We played this game, we got the shot, and Biden AND the CDC both said we no longer had to wear masks. President Biden: "If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask." 5/13/21. You can watch the video on C-SPAN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SkzTa8HRDk
Exactly. It won’t end until we make it.
Why are you looking at data from May? We are in mid September and everyone knows the pandemic is a moving target. Unfortunately, we are not moving forward like so many other nations due to the high level of uneducated idiots out there.
If you are vaccinated, why are you worried about people wearing masks? If they want to put themselves at danger, so be it. All those who got the vax are protected.
There are 5.5 BILLION people without the shot right now, world wide. Stop blaming your neighbors for not buying into the media narrative. Many of us have the shot and we are tired of this game of whackamole. The hospital here in the WRV had no covid patients until they started importing them from other hospitals. We are about 85% vaccinated here, not even considering or counting those with natural antibodies from having caught covid, which according to emperor fauci means we are at herd immunity. These city council folks couldn't manage their way out of a paper bag so they instead drum up new fear based measures to keep us at each others throats. Its a game. Tune out the idiots. Go live your life.
On the brighter side of life...72 days until Sun Valley opens for skiing..."let the good time roll" [beam]
Why is it that the states that want to allow their citizens to exercise and demonstrate their own personal responsibility (freedom) are being the least responsible given the number of cases, overwhelmed hospitals, and deaths?
Yeah, like Nebraska with no covid and New Jersey with the highest death count.
https://www.cnn.com/interactive/2020/health/coronavirus-us-maps-and-cases/
I have lived in this valley for 27 years and supported this valley I’m a builder who buys thousands of dollars in lumber through local stores… not anymore I will not spend another dime in this county including groceries you all have lost your mind!!! I believe in freedom so friends from now on I will have everything shipped to me From a red county in this state !!!!
Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
Jmac, you aren’t the only one, I and many others are with you. The city will be responsible for the loss to small businesses. If you own a small business in this city, stand up and fight against this and the silent majority will support you!
What happened to “my body, my choice”?
Exactly.... The hypocrisy is almost laughable. People lose their minds about Texas but welcome this loss of choice.
How will you run a business when your employees are dyeing? “my body, my choice”? What about my community? You people are dripping with selfishness.
AND. . . . it's the silent minority.
Who’s employees are dyeing? And I thought the vaccine was supposed to fix that?
More people die from heart disease (659,000) in 12 months then Covid in 18 months. Yet.. we don't shut down the country over it.. are not banning sugar, asking people to get more exercise, or promoting healthy lifestyles.. Nope. That is not profitable or support the agenda here. Think on that one..
loveit- more children have been shot this year, 2021,in Chicago than all child deaths from covid for 2 years nation wide.
Wow, that's some real leverage you've got. Not.
Right, because it's the hard-working local businesses calling for mask mandates and not a group completely underqualified and overreacting city officials. Punish the guys that hold up the local economy -that'll show city council! What a ridiculous take.
If your so worried about covid than just get some HQC and IverM, and eat grape leafs, I prefer to nebulize hydrogen peroxide and iodine it works amazing
Hailey council members do not understand what Freedom means. They dont deserve to honor 911 while trying make us slaves with their mask mandate.
Agreed
Um, StupidGirl, the US is losing the equivalent of three 911 deaths every week, AGAIN, because of your call for “FREEDOM”. You are the problem!, not government.
Your nastiness is unnecessary and shows how ugly of a person you are.
Take your ‘freedom’ with you when you wind up in the hospital with Covid.
Per the Atlantic, almost half of the hospitalized cases of Covid-19 are mild or asymptomatic. https://www.theatlantic.com/health/archive/2021/09/covid-hospitalization-numbers-can-be-misleading/620062/
Stop peddling fear, uncertainty and doubt. If you want to wear a mask, have at it. Attacking your neighbors is a great way to destroy our community.
Assuming they are in the incredibly small % who must be hospitalized? And not the overwhelming 99.99% who will be just fine? Is that what you meant? Hello?
https://pdmj.org/papers/masks_false_safety_and_real_dangers_part4/
Masks are dangerous, don't stop the spread and can increase risk for bacterial pneumonia. Not to mention its unconstitutional.
Haha, anonymous thread localism, nice…
Oh no, information that you don't agree with.. what shall you do? Resort to personal attacks. Bravo. You really make our community shine.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In