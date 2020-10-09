With COVID-19 cases spiking again in Hailey after a relatively quiet period this summer, Mayor Martha Burke called a special council meeting Wednesday evening to discuss tightening the city’s current emergency health order and adding temporary group-size restrictions.
During the week between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, 42 Hailey residents tested positive for COVID-19, County Commissioner Jacob Greenberg said during a meeting on Tuesday. On Thursday, Blaine County was in the orange, or “high” risk category, accord ing to the Harvard Global Health Institute risk assessment plan adopted by the county last month. (The plan assigns risk levels based on case count, hospital capacity and testing capacity, among other factors.)
Hailey Mayor Martha Burke warned that unless residents are more vigilant about social distancing and mask wearing, the city may move into the red, or “critical” risk category, necessitating a lockdown period.
“The [South Central] Health District and St. Luke’s doctors are extremely concerned about our numbers. It’s a level of concern that matches the onset of COVID in March,” she said. “It’s incumbent on our community to step up our efforts in flattening our curve without shutting down. If we don’t step it up right now, we could lose ground a lot more rapidly than we realize.”
Though no immediate action was taken on Wednesday, the council seems likely to pass a revised health order next Tuesday requiring all residents—including children aged 2 and up—to wear masks or face shields in public. Most significantly, the new order would require any individuals that have not been wearing masks due to medical exemption to wear face shields in public.
“This [order] would give those who might have a breathing issue the option of a shield, which allows for more breathability,” City Attorney Chris Simms said. “Everybody would need to cover their faces in public one way or another.”
Exemptions to face coverings would continue to apply to law enforcement officers, people spaced six feet apart outside, people eating or drinking at a food establishment and anyone undergoing cosmetic or medical procedures involving the nose, face or head.
All council members agreed on Wednesday that cutting the current medical-exemption loophole would be beneficial.
“We need to put the hammer down and hold people responsible. It’s not OK what has been going on,” Council President Kaz Thea said. “If you want to go out in public, you have to do what’s best for our community. If you can’t wear a cloth mask, you need to wear a face shield.”
Thea questioned the section of the proposed health order that lowered the age for required face coverings from 5 to 2.
“Children between 2 and 5 are not the main cause of our spike in cases,” she said. “It’s COVID fatigue. People are not wearing masks because they’re tired of [the virus].”
Mayor Burke and Councilman Sam Linnet said they supported the proposed requirement for kids over 2 to wear face coverings, a guideline adopted by the CDC this summer.
“I understand there are difficulties in getting a 2-year-old to put on a mask. I empathize with that,” Linnet said. “But none of these mitigation or suppression strategies are meant to be done perfectly. They’re meant to be embraced by our community, so we don’t have to go back to the place we were at in March and April with businesses shut down and people at home.”
Council to debate group-size limitations
The council is also expected to adopt a temporary ordinance on Tuesday that would restrict group sizes to 10 indoor guests and 50 outdoor guests, with exemptions for schools, sporting and healthcare facilities and some businesses. Upcoming holiday events that traditionally draw large crowds—such as Hailey’s annual Halloween Hoopla—will also be up for discussion on Tuesday.
“We need to talk about where to draw a line,” Burke said. “The message is, ‘Do not plan for the barbecue you were hoping to have next Sunday. You’re not having it.’’’
At the Harvard’s orange risk level, jurisdictions are encouraged to enact optional COVID-19 mitigation strategies via ordinances. Some strategies listed in the category include closing bars and nightclubs and shifting to curbside service. Another strategy is limiting outdoor and indoor mass gatherings to 50 and 10 people, respectively.
Linnet said out of all the options, local public health experts have been most adamant about imposing group-size restrictions.
“That is at the top of their list,” he said.
The council will discuss next week which organizations and businesses would be exempt to the group-size restrictions. Linnet, Thea and Burke entertained an “exemption application” process on Wednesday in which businesses could submit safety plans for approval, but Councilwoman Heidi Husbands said that would be “too much paperwork” for city staff.
Husbands argued that the real culprit behind rising COVID-19 cases has been private parties—not shopping trips.
“A lot of businesses are doing the right thing. They shouldn’t be punished. It’s these private parties and weddings where the super-spreaders are at right now, and we’re never going to know when they happen,” she said. “I think all we can do is educate people.”
Councilman Juan Martinez pushed for an educational campaign that would draw on the community’s strengths.
“We know tourists [will be] attracted to this place with the new terrain at the ski resort. I think it’s important that we show how successful we’ve been in caring about each other, wearing masks and providing for our neighbors. Truthfully, our culture is what has gotten us through,” he said.
Linnet said an “educational approach” has not succeeded.
“We’ve been telling people to please practice social distancing for months and they’re not doing it,” he said.
(12) comments
Commissioners and Mayor- Please no Lockdown, it is NOT necessary. We simply need 100% mask or FULL LENGTH face shield mandatory in ALL public settings with ENFORCED FINES for noncompliance. Specify NO PARTIAL FACE SHIELD and NO MEDICAL EXEMPTIONS. There is no genuine physical or medical contraindication to a face mask. The partial clear face shield should be banned. Our thanks for all that each of you do to keep our Valley safe. It is a shame that the few that the actions of those unwilling to do the small ask of wear a mask endanger the entire community, not just themselves.
The real question we should be asking is what the current (actual) infected fatality rate is? Also, what is the rate of covid related hospitalizations? For hospitalizations, in all of Blaine County we have a whopping 2 cases that have been admitted for Covid in the last 48 hours..0 for the week prior, and a total of 4 in the last 30 days. Considering the huge number of people that have traveled through, worked here, moved here etc., that is less than a drop in the bucket. The biggest problem we have here in the valley is not Covid. Instead, our issue is with hysterical people. Take a deep breath, read the data, form your own opinion. If you are scared, stay home. https://www.stlukesonline.org/health-services/service-groups/covid-resources/covid-data-and-reporting
Can someone please explain to me why law enforcement is exempt from the mask mandate?
I think it is for 1st responders in general only if it interferes with their work. Firefighters in full gear etc.
Could be wrong though, lots of other cities have a 1st responder exemption.
its too bad we don"t have a council that works WITH the public to form opinion, but instead sits up on the throne and DIRECTS. Remove the child from the council and at least you MAY get some respect from this community but by and large the folks who sit up there are complete jokes.
?
Sam is a father well into his 30s, you moron.
This does not make him any less of a tyrant in the making. In case you just started paying attention.. there is a pattern developing here.
So 42 people got sick, what are the ages of people ? What groups got sick, school kids, the bar crowd, who got sick ?
No Chuck, 42 people tested 'positive'. It does not mean they were sick.
Sadly, it probably does mean 42 were sick to some degree. It's my understanding St Luke's won't test people unless they have at least 2 symptoms.... but if you look at their website, you can see how few people have been hospitalized in recent weeks. (It's either 2 people for 1 day each, or 1 person for 2 days - hard to tell). So hopefully that means drugs given are working and/or most are not getting super sick.
i can"t believe a child has a seat on the council.
