The Hailey City Council held its final budget hearing on Sept. 12, setting a not-to-exceed municipal budget of $21,665,988 ahead of the new fiscal year starting on Oct. 1.
Altogether, the city’s estimated expenses and revenues for fiscal 2023 are up about $4.4 million—or 26%—compared to the approximately $17,229,956 spent and received in fiscal 2022.
In comparison, the city’s fiscal 2021 budget, drafted by the council during the peak of the pandemic, topped out at just $12.7 million.
Come October, Hailey’s approved general operations fund ($9,149,588) is on track to increase by $1,234,000, or 15%, from last year’s ($7,915,326). The fund’s growth is fueled by an estimated 30% year-over-year increase in local-option tax revenue, a nearly 20% increase in building fee permit revenue and a 4.5% increase in property tax revenue.
The city’s enterprise fund—that is, its water ($3.67 million) and wastewater ($6.28 million) budgets—along with its list of capital-funds projects ($2.55 million) make up the remaining portion of the fiscal 2023 budget.
As decided by the council this summer, the city will use some of its recent revenue gains to increase fire and police department salaries and benefits by 9-12%, increase funding to the Chamber of Hailey by $19,750 and increase funding to Mountain Rides by $10,000.
Other approved changes include a $350,000 increase in fire department operating expenses—which amounts to an approximate 33% increase over the same line item in the current budget—and a $292,000, or 56%, increase in park operating and maintenance expenses.
The city additionally plans to set aside $500,000 for securing housing for its staff and $50,000 for a new housing stipend program for employees facing housing hardships.
“We have had a strong year of revenues, programs, project development, care and upkeep of our city,” Mayor Martha Burke stated in a June 10 budget memo. “While our revenue forecast reflects a continuation of economic growth, we are aware that rising interest rates and other national and international economic factors may also create economic uncertainty in 2023.”
The new general fund anticipates park maintenance expenses to jump about 56%, from around $519,830 to $811,390, and Fire Department expenses to increase by 30%, from $1,092,640 to $1,427,690.
Legislative expenses—that is, contracts for services such as Mountain Rides and the Senior Connection, as well as council and P&Z salaries—are expected to increase about 47%, or $211,000, from $451,630 to $662,810.
The budget also allocates an additional 11%, or approximately $196,000, in Police Department funding, from $1,738,520 in fiscal 2022 to $1,935,410 in fiscal 2023.
A 17% increase in library funding—$116,000—is also planned, from $695,590 to $812,530.
‘Tourist’ taxes, building permits drive city revenue
The biggest chunk of city revenue, about $3,041,800, will come from property taxes, marking an increase of about $130,000 compared to fiscal 2022’s estimated $2.9 million property tax collection.
The next biggest source of city revenue—around $2,283,752—will come from local-option taxes and ARPA grants. That figure reflects an estimate of more than $527,000 in additional LOT revenue compared to fiscal 2022.
“In 2022, the city experienced record-level LOT revenues … For 2023, we estimate an increase in LOT revenues of 30%,” Burke stated in June.
LOT revenues will mostly go towards a new $673,000 fire pumper truck—$356,000 of which has already been allocated this year, leaving about $317,000 for fiscal 2023—as well as a new $326,000 snowblower.
The “tourist” tax revenue will further support street maintenance ($152,000), park maintenance ($106,000), Mountain Rides ($92,000), the Chamber of Hailey & the Wood River Valley ($90,000), police officer salaries ($89,000), lease payments on police vehicles ($18,000), Hailey Ice ($11,000), The Senior Connection ($5,000) and Sun Valley Economic Development ($3,000) in fiscal 2023.
Hailey’s third-largest revenue source—about $2 million—is expected to come from state sales, highway and liquor taxes, about 19%, or $320,000, more than fiscal 2022.
“State-shared revenue has continued to grow as the Idaho economy remains strong,” Burke stated.
The city’s fourth-largest revenue source of about $1 million should come from its own “permits, fines and fees” revenue category—building permits, P&Z application fees, business licenses, park reservations, parking tickets and other miscellaneous city fees and fines.
Permit, fine and fee collections are expected to jump up 30%, or $235,850, in fiscal 2023, generating $1,040,000 for the city compared to $802,300 in fiscal 2022.
Building permit fee collections alone should increase by about $170,000 between October 2022 and October 2023, according to city estimates, generating $740,000 for the city.
Salary increases seen across the board
Planned expenditures in fiscal 2023 include $449,000 for administrative staff salaries—up over $27,000 from fiscal 2022—as well as $120,000 for legal services, $20,000 more than fiscal 2022.
The administrative budget also includes about $13,500 for staff training and development and $6,000 for staff travel expenses, the latter up 566% from fiscal 2022’s $900 travel stipend.
The police department will spend an additional $43,000 on officers’ salaries in fiscal 2023 as well as $30,430 on a new records management system. The fire department will spend 16% more on salaries and retirement benefits. The library will spend 15% more on staff salaries.
In the parks department, most revenue will be spent on 24% across-the-board salary increases ($245,000) as well as fertilizer and compost ($20,000). The streets department expects to spend $78,000 on gas and oil in fiscal 2023, about 56% more than fiscal 2022. And, the wastewater department will spend 26% more on staff salaries, along with an extra $10,000 for training and $3,500 for new computers.
Pathway, infrastructure improvements planned
The city’s roughly $2.55 million capital project list includes some big-ticket items.
Approximately $600,000 is reserved for expanding the city’s water division offices; $582,000 for construction on North River Street; $482,000 for construction of the East Croy Street pathway; $425,000 for final construction of the Hailey Town Square behind City Hall; and about $356,000 for expanding the Indian Springs well collection system.
About $50,000 is also earmarked for designing a new pathway along Eighth Street and $50,000 for street and sidewalk improvements within Airport West, a 56-acre district bounded by state Highway 75 to the north, Airport Way to the east, Broadford Road to the west and Gulf Stream Lane to the south. Around $36,000 is also set aside for Lions Park design improvements and $35,000 for relocating Eighth Street further west.
Property tax increase shouldn’t affect rates
The Hailey City Council also unanimously approved a standard 3% property tax increase for fiscal 2023 as it read the annual appropriation ordinance for the final time on Sept. 12.
The 3% tax raise— business as usual for the city, which has consistently levied that amount since the economic recession of 2008—will not directly increase property taxes by 3%. Rather, it will increase Hailey’s property-tax revenue stream by 3%, or about $87,000, over last year’s budget.
According to preliminary estimates from the county Treasurer’s Office, home values on the primary roll in Hailey increased from roughly $1.54 billion to $2.06 billion—a whopping 33% or about $519 million increase.
Property-tax payers can therefore expect a net decrease in tax rates per dollar of property value, as the increase in taxable property value is greater than the city’s budget increase, County Assessor Jim Williams told the Express.
According to property tax estimates on the Idaho State Tax Commission Website, the Maple Street area of Hailey near the cemetery had an estimated property tax amount of $406.38 per $100,000 for fiscal 2023—or a levy rate of .004063767—down 27% from the same area’s $557.55 per $100,000 in fiscal 2022.
“Keep in mind, the estimated levy includes things beyond just the City of Hailey budget,” Blaine County Treasurer John David Davidson told the Express. “It includes levies for things like the school, county, ambulance [district], recreation [district] … not just the city of Hailey. It may also not include special districts that one is paying into, such as groundwater or what have you.” ￼
