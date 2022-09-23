The Hailey City Council held its final budget hearing on Sept. 12, setting a not-to-exceed municipal budget of $21,665,988 ahead of the new fiscal year starting on Oct. 1.

Altogether, the city’s estimated expenses and revenues for fiscal 2023 are up about $4.4 million—or 26%—compared to the approximately $17,229,956 spent and received in fiscal 2022.

In comparison, the city’s fiscal 2021 budget, drafted by the council during the peak of the pandemic, topped out at just $12.7 million.

