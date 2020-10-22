The city of Hailey will not be hosting its annual Halloween Hoopla trick-or-treating bash this year due to continued coronavirus concerns, the city announced Monday.
“Unfortunately, there is no safe way to put on the popular event that hosts roughly 2,000 children and families each fall,” the city stated. “While it may not be as easy or as normal as usual, there are still ways to safely enjoy Halloween this year.”
Some lower-risk ways to celebrate the holiday include outdoor pumpkin carving, virtual costume contests and home decorating. Several Hailey business owners will be focusing Halloween festivities on decorating this year, the city said. (One example: Jane's Artifacts on Main Street is sponsoring a home decorating contest with a cash prize; to sign up, just stop by the store.)
For anyone dead-set on trick-or-treating this year, the city provided a set of CDC guidelines to make the occasion safer:
- Carry hand sanitizer and have kids clean hands periodically between houses.
- Do not use a costume mask as a substitute for a protective cloth mask unless it’s made of two or more layers of breathable fabric that covers the mouth and nose and doesn’t leave gaps around the face.
- Do not wear a costume mask over a cloth mask. This can be dangerous, making it hard to breathe. Instead, consider using a Halloween-themed cloth mask.
- Don’t let kids reach into bowls or bags, touch multiple pieces of candy or trade candy with friends. Every child should carry his/her own bag.
- If sick or exposed to the virus, stay home, isolate and do not give out candy to trick-or-treaters.
- Leave a bowl of candy at the end of your porch, steps or sidewalk. At the end of the evening, sanitize any doorknobs, doorbells or high-touch areas.
- Let all the candy sit for three days before handling and eating.
- Remember the 3 Ws: Wash your hands. Wear your mask. Watch your distance.
- Stick to small groups, preferably just family. Any gathering should follow CDC guidelines and be appropriate for the level of spread in the community.
