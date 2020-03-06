Hailey Mayor Martha Burke will swear in Assistant Police Chief Steve England as the new head of the department during a City Council meeting Monday night, the city announced on Thursday.
England will take over for former Chief Jeff Gunter, who retired last week.
In a statement, Burke highlighted England’s 22 years of service in law enforcement, including his work in Hailey since 2001. With England, she expects a “smooth transition and an increase in the level of service offered by Hailey Police Department,” according to the announcement.
England has hired two new officers in the past month and has shrunk the command hierarchy, the city said, planning to operate with a three-person command staff rather than the five-person staff of the past.
“With the promotion of Steve England, I pledge to protect and serve the community of Hailey through Hailey Police Department,” Burke stated.
Former Chief Jeff Gunter announced his retirement on Feb. 25, less than four weeks after being placed on paid administrative leave on Jan. 31. At that time, the Idaho State Police were conducting an investigation into Gunter, but the agency did not respond by press deadline Thursday as to whether that remains ongoing.
England will be sworn in as chief on Monday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m.
“I am honored beyond believe to have been chosen to help lead such an amazing group of law enforcement professionals such as those within Hailey Police Department,” England said in a statement.
Burke will be evaluating the pay scale at the department following the transition and determine England’s new salary based on budget considerations and his qualifications and experience. England’s salary as assistant chief is $86,840, according to the press release.
