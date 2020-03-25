Editor's note: This story was updated Wednesday morning to reflect the outcome of Tuesday night's city council meeting.
Following Hailey Mayor Martha Burke’s local disaster emergency declaration on Friday, city council members passed an emergency-powers ordinance Tuesday afternoon in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The ordinance—which lays the groundwork for the city council to impose stricter precautionary measures—was discussed in special council meetings on Monday and Tuesday.
“To clarify, this is an enabling ordinance only,” Burke said. “It has no recommendations for any future steps. It simply allows the council and mayor to enforce things we already have in order, such as social distancing, and take more draconian measures in the future.”
The temporary emergency ordinance hands the city the ability to create and enforce a quarantine order, meaning people with either confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases would be barred from entering or leaving their homes. Other possible actions the city could take include suspending business and hotel operations and imposing new penalties or fees.
Burke said those options would be discussed in a meeting with the Governor’s office and other community leaders on Wednesday.
“We’ll talk about where we are in this crisis and where we’re headed,” she said.
On Monday, the general consensus among city council members was that Hailey residents haven’t done enough to heed the county’s state-issued isolation order.
Hailey Police Chief Steve England and Fire Chief Mike Baledge said they monitored grocery stores and parks over the weekend, keeping an eye out for poor social distancing practices. Both concurred that what they saw was concerning.
“Lots of people are not taking this order seriously,” Baledge said. “They’re still going out and ignoring proper social distancing.”
England said over the weekend, the skate park—which has been shut down—had some trespassers.
“We put police tape around the perimeter, which seemed to do the job,” he said. “But as we tried to educate the public all weekend, our message didn’t seem to get across.”
City Attorney Chris Simms reminded England that officers have the right to discretionarily enforce the isolation order by issuing citations.
“While we don’t want to issue citations—that’s a whole new can of worms—we will if we need to,” England said.
As per Blaine County’s current isolation order issued by the Department of Health and Welfare, restaurants, bars, indoor gyms and recreation facilities have closed. Construction, on the other hand—considered an “essential service”—has continued, sparking concern among council members on Monday.
“I think the risk of the spread of the virus is more significant than keeping construction sites open,” Councilman Juan Martinez said, opening the subject.
Councilman Sam Linnet said that the council has jurisdiction over the city of Hailey to shut down construction, and needs to do so as the city’s COVID-19 cases skyrocket.
“I would push against the county’s designation of construction as ‘essential.’ I don’t think anyone in the state has done enough to get ahead of this virus at this time,” he said. “Testing is still a week out with the turnaround period—they’re saying 35 [cases] today—but that’s a week to ten days behind where we actually are. We’re really behind the ball.”
Mayor Burke agreed.
“We have construction workers commuting from Shoshone, Twin Falls and Arco,” she said. “If they’ve been in contact with anyone in Blaine County, they take that virus back home to their families.”
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands stressed that it’s also time to shut down hotels in Hailey.
“From what I’ve observed at the hotel scene social distancing is not happening. There are individuals coming from Twin, and other places, enjoying the last weeks of fly fishing on the Big Wood, staying in our hotels,” she said. “It’s time we move to protect ourselves and our citizens. We are the coronavirus capital of Idaho.”
Council President Kaz Thea, however, asked the council focus on public relations instead of shutting down construction and hotels.
“I think [construction workers] absolutely have to be practicing all prevention policies, but our priority should be messaging,” Thea said. “I don’t see us reaching out to people on social media, putting signs in town, emailing every resident we can possibly email and using Spanish…We are not communicating with our residents.”
City Administrator Heather Dawson said that Blaine County’s emergency operation commission—which includes the valley’s mayors—has been meeting daily to create a uniform, countywide message about reducing COVID-19 spread.
“It’s interesting for me to hear that now, we want to go put out a specifically different message,” Dawson said. “We should be doing this together, so people aren’t confused.”
Thea responded that the message can be uniform, but hasn’t been hammered home yet.
“We need to push our message in a responsible, friendly and colorful way,” she said. “This is serious.”
Mayor Martha Burke recommended holding frequent—even daily—special council meetings to share coronavirus updates, and said she would continue to push for a countywide quarantine order along with Bellevue.
“Social distancing is very hard, but what we’re doing is saving each other’s lives,” she said. “We can do it together.”
For information on when city council meetings will be held and how to access them, visit haileycityhall.org.
Landscapers are essential? God forbid a rich person has to go cut their own grass.
I kinda like not hearing leaf blowers right now !
👌🏻
About time!!!
The isolation order definition of what is essential service is a joke. I can just do whatever I want and say it is an essential service. It is pretty clear that the realtors and developers have been leaning on our elected officials. They are endangering our life. Our roads in and out of Blaine need to be closed as well as the airport, except for emergency activities.
Exactly...no 5B plates outside of Blaine! Fairfield is not open to 5B business.
exactly...go to twin for your supplies
These large construction companies need to step up and show some civic leadership that their employees and our community's lives are more important than the almighty dollar. People need to start looking at the big picture. We will have deaths from this virus and it could be someone close to you. All we are being asked to do is NOTHING! People over economy!!
If I can still go to Albertson's and get a Starbucks, construction sites should stay open. A few tradesman working on a project are at no more risk than grocery shopping. An argument could be made that halting all commuters from outside of Blaine County would be a good idea.
And keep 5B plates inside of Blaine!
exactly...go to 1A for your supplies
I understand why it's a bad idea to have swarms of workers on a construction site. But why can't tradesmen who are able to work on their own continue? For instance painters, plumbers, electricians, finish carpenters, landscapers. We should let the one-man/ one woman bands continue to play on.
I completely disagree with you. It opens a can of worms. We need to stop the spread of this virus!
