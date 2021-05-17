The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will review a preliminary plat and zone change application from L.L. Green’s owner Larry Green on Monday, May 17, at 5:30 p.m.
L.L. Green’s, currently operating at 101 N. Main St., is planning to relocate to an empty lot along McKercher Boulevard just north of the AmericInn hotel.
In their set of proposals, store owner Larry Green and developer Mark Caplow of E.M. Caplow & Associates have asked the city to subdivide a 1.74-acre lot along East McKercher into approximately 43,800 and 31,900 square feet lots and rezone that property, now in Hailey’s Limited Business district, as part of the Business district.
“This zone change is a logical extension of the Business Zone District and would not create a spot zoning condition within the area,” a city staff report stated last week. “Furthermore, the zone change would allow for commercial and retail development along the Main Street Corridor.”
Green and Caplow are also proposing up to 26 new residential units on an adjacent empty lot along First Avenue. The 2-acre lot, which spans from McKercher Boulevard to Cobblestone Lane, would need to be reclassified from “Limited Residential” to “General Residential” to accommodate the residential buildout.
“This rezone will provide a residential buffer between the existing single- family homes and lower density housing (east side of First Avenue) and the … commercial uses to the west,” a city staff report notes.
In February, Green partnered with Matt Cook of Silver Creek Ford on a more extensive infill proposal that also contemplated the relocation of Silver Creek Ford to the intersection of Main and McKercher. Residents were largely opposed to the dealership’s relocation, however, saying it would change the character of the north entrance to town.
Cook and Green previously proposed up to 48 residential units on the two-acre lot fronting First Avenue. Cook has since withdrawn his rezoning and conditional-use permit applications and design-review preapplication for undisclosed reasons, according to the city.
Also on tonight’s agenda is a proposal from Marlow Non-Exempt Family Trust to subdivide a block in the Quigley Farms Subdivision into four sub-lots. The block would be accessed by either Red Tail Lane, Quigley Farm Road or Appaloosa Road.
To attend Monday’s virtual meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyPZ or dial 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
great, more density. that's why we live in the mountains,to have people crawling all over every available inch of land,great idea.maybe a homeless park right in the center of the 26 units. hey how about a drug rehab center for all the new homeowners to look at from their barred windows.
Is a "residential buffer" like a human shield?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In