The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday will review design plans for a new two-story, 16,500-square-foot L.L. Green’s hardware store near the corner of Main Street and McKercher Boulevard.
L.L. Green’s, currently operating at 101 N. Main St., plans to relocate to the now vacant corner of Main and McKercher and leave a third business-zoned lot to the east empty.
The P&Z approved a preliminary plat application for the vacant property in May and rezoned it to Business from Limited Business in July. (Hailey’s Limited Business district only permits convenience stores, gas stations, restaurants and home offices.)
Next on the agenda, the P&Z will consider a zone change application from the Joan A. Williams Revocable Trust to reclassify a vacant lot at 910 N. Main as “Business” from “General Residential.”
P&Z to consider new development impact fees
Commissioners will also consider incorporating steeper 5-year development-impact fees into the city’s comprehensive plan on Monday.
The proposed 2021 fee schedule raises nonresidential development-impact fees for commercial developments by about 35 percent, from $2,313 to $3,126 per 1,000 square feet in floor area. It would also increases residential development impact fees. Developers will pay 145% more in development-impact fees for residential buildings between 600 and 1,000 square feet; between 71% and 99% more for residential buildings between 1,001 and 2,600 square feet; about 104% more for buildings between 2,601 and 3,000 square feet; and about 127% more for buildings over 3,001 square feet.
Hailey’s development-impact fees help fund public infrastructure required to manage growth. That includes everything from street improvements to firefighting, police and emergency services public parks and recreation areas. The fees are legal under the Idaho’s development-impact-fee law, which states that the impact fees should be calculated on the “basis of levels of service for public facilities.”
“Hailey’s Development Impact Fee Advisory Committee recommended that a more aggressive residential growth projection be included because of all the apartment buildings and single-family homes under construction and additional building lots platted in Quigley and Sunbeam subdivisions,” the city stated in a recent staff report.
“Generally, anytime an opportunity presents itself, the installation of bike and pedestrian improvements will be aggressively pursued,” the report added.
The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m.
To attend the meeting virtually, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyPZ or call 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
