The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will review design plans on Monday, April 19, for two three-story apartment buildings at 804 S. Fourth Ave., as well as a 137-unit addition to the Sweetwater Community in Woodside Subdivision.
The first proposed project—Apartments at Airport Inn—would add 21 units of single-family housing in Hailey’s Limited Business zoning district, just north of Airport Inn. One building would contain 12 units ranging from 485 to 745 square feet and the second would contain nine units ranging from about 600 to 1,020 square feet. In total, the project would add seven one-bedroom, 11 two-bedroom and three three-bedroom units, falling below the zone’s maximum density requirement of 32 units.
Hailey-based architect Owen Scanlon, a P&Z commissioner, will represent the project and recuse himself from deliberations.
Following the Airport Inn Apartments public hearing, the commission will review preliminary design plans for a 137-unit addition to Woodside’s Sweetwater Community.
The Sweetwater addition, which received commission approval in December 2019, initially proposed 116 units: 70 condo units, 39 townhome units and seven live-work units. Utah-based applicant Kilgore Properties, however, has reconfigured the parcel to contain 21 more units and about 50 more parking spaces. Its new plan is to add 130 three-story condo units and seven live-work units, removing all proposed townhome units, according to a city staff report.
Altogether, the Sweetwater addition would result in a density of 21.1 units per acre, below the city’s maximum allowed density of 24 units per acre.
The commission is expected to discuss the overall building design, which contains long walls along Shenandoah Drive that can be seen from state Highway 75.
The Sweetwater development is subject to a planned-unit development agreement established in 2005. Though the agreement does not require deed-restricted housing on site, price points fall below the current median value of owner-occupied housing units in Hailey, according to a previous statement from project representative Matt Watson. Three-bedroom condos would start in the “high 200s” and live-work units would sell just above $400,000, he said.
Tonight's meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. To attend either or both hearings, at which the P&Z commission will take public comment, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyPZ or dial 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
