The final 36-unit Copper Ranch addition would incorporate four different building designs and four different color schemes, according to the city.

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will consider new design plans for the sixth and final phase of Woodside’s Copper Ranch development at a 5:30 p.m. public hearing on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at Hailey City Hall.

If approved, the final phase would see 36 condominium units built on Woodside Boulevard between Laurelwood and Winterhaven drives in the city’s limited business district. The new construction would bring Copper Ranch up to 133 units from its existing 97 units, according to the city.

The units would be spread across eight buildings on a two-acre parcel, each with three to five condominium units. Twenty of the condominium units would be two-bedroom, and the remaining 16 condominium units would three-bedroom. All would be between 778 and 1,278 square feet, not including the attached one-car garage.

