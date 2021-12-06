The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will review design plans and consider a planned-unit development application for an 80-unit extension to the Copper Ranch neighborhood at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Monday, Dec. 6.
The proposed development—Lido Apartment Homes—would sit on a 4.3-acre open field on the corner of Winterhaven Drive and Woodside Boulevard, abutting Copper Ranch Condominiums to the north.
Developer Jeff Smith of Lido Equities Group Idaho intends to develop a project aesthetically similar to Copper Ranch, which was built in 2006, he told P&Z commissioners in October.
According to renderings presented in the fall, Lido Apartment Homes would comprise 12 two-story buildings with a broad mix of units ranging from 680 square feet to 1,500 square feet. Buildings would be capped at a maximum height of 28 feet.
The project would include 35 one-bedroom units, 32 two-bedroom units, 10 three-bedroom units and four four-bedroom units. Every unit would have a one-car garage, storage unit and access to more than 120 parking spaces.
Amenities at Lido Apartments would include a covered outdoor lounge, a bocce ball court, a sport court, a fire pit seating area and green space between buildings.
The most recent renderings show that the apartments would have one main access point directly across from Silverstone Townhouses and one across from Pheasant Run Townhouses.
The multifamily development could hypothetically include as many as 85 residential units under the city’s maximum-allowed density of 20 units per acre in the Limited Business District, with five units earmarked as rental community housing units.
To attend Monday's 5:30 p.m. meeting virtually, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyPZ or dial (571) 317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
