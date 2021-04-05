The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will consider an ordinance today, April 5, that would allow fence heights of up to eight feet as a means to promote better screening of recreational vehicles.
City planning staff “has fielded increasing concerns from residents regarding insufficient screening of recreational vehicles, which are permitted to park within property setbacks up to the property line, resulting in a negative impact on neighboring properties,” according to a city staff report. Privacy issues have also been a concern, the report noted.
“Staff researched screening options and found taller permitted fence height to be the best solution, with limitations. Modest fence heights are a cornerstone of good neighborhood planning,” it stated.
Under the proposed ordinance, eight-foot fencing would only be allowed for a “limited portion” of rear and side yard fence areas.
The P&Z was also slated to consider a preliminary-plat application for a new Woodside Subdivision development on Monday evening, but that hearing has been re-noticed to an as-yet undetermined date.
Developer Quartz Properties—represented by Galena Engineering—is proposing six lots of new residential units at 2740 Winterhaven Drive, with lots ranging from about 6,000 to 18,000 square feet.
Flood control plans will be addressed by the developer in future meetings. According to Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz, the city’s Public Works Department “feels we have adequate room in the right-of-way for a ditch in the event there is another rain-on—snow event.”
To attend today’s P&Z meeting at 5:30 p.m., visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyPZ or dial (571) 317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In