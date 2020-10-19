The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will review a proposal from the city’s public works department to move the historic Forest Service Warehouse Building from its current home at 308 S. River St. to the City Street Shop, a grassy lot along Merlin Loop near the airport.
The design-review hearing starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Both the Hailey Arts and Historic Preservation Commission and the Hailey City Council expressed unanimous approval of the relocation proposal in separate meetings last month. FAPO Holdings Idaho—which plans to build a 26-space parking lot on the Forest Service site—had intended to contribute $15,000 toward the building’s relocation, but has recently withdrawn that offer, Community Development Director Lisa Horowitz said last week.
If moved to Merlin Loop, the 2,630-square-foot warehouse building would return to its original purpose of storing goods and materials. The hope is to relocate the structure this autumn before snow arrives, Horowitz said.
The P&Z will also discuss a proposed ordinance that would amend the city code to allow for accessory dwelling units, or ADUs—also known as “mother-in-law apartments"—in Hailey’s limited residential zoning districts.
Under city code, ADUs are defined as structures on the same lot or premises of a primary residence with standalone kitchen facilities and at least one bathroom. While currently permitted in Old Hailey and the general residential zoning district, the units are not allowed in the city’s two limited residential zoning districts, which make up about half of Hailey’s residential land.
To attend Monday’s meeting, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyCityCouncil or dial 872-240-3311 and enter access code 543-667-133.
Truly, pave paradise put up a parking lot.
