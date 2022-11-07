Amid housing shortage, Hailey approves RVs as temporary housing (copy)

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will consider granting leniency to RV campers on private property year-round. Currently, campers can only live in RVs through Nov. 30. 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a new ordinance tonight, Monday, Nov. 7, that would allow “tiny homes on wheels” to park on private lots in all residential zoning districts.

This proposed text amendment would define tiny homes on wheels as a sub-type of recreational vehicle and change the city’s legal RV occupancy period from seasonal, March 16 to Nov. 30, to year-round.

“The need for housing in the Wood River Valley is longstanding, yet it has grown to crisis levels in recent years, nationally and locally,” Hailey Resilience Planner Paige Nied stated in a staff report.

