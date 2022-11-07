The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a new ordinance tonight, Monday, Nov. 7, that would allow “tiny homes on wheels” to park on private lots in all residential zoning districts.
This proposed text amendment would define tiny homes on wheels as a sub-type of recreational vehicle and change the city’s legal RV occupancy period from seasonal, March 16 to Nov. 30, to year-round.
“The need for housing in the Wood River Valley is longstanding, yet it has grown to crisis levels in recent years, nationally and locally,” Hailey Resilience Planner Paige Nied stated in a staff report.
Nied noted that with a lack of availability and diversity of housing options, residents are “living in overcrowded conditions and increasingly distant locations” and “leaving Hailey to live and retire in more affordable communities.”
“Traffic congestion, especially on our Main Street/State Highway 75, has increased with vehicle commute times and distances,” she stated. “These consequences—the externalized costs of the housing crisis—detract from the city’s vision and the cherished character of Hailey.”
Under the new ordinance, tiny homes on wheels would need to be between 100 and 400 square feet, include “provisions for living, sleeping, eating, cooking, and sanitation” and be licensed and registered annually with the Idaho Transportation Department Division of Motor Vehicles.
“With moveability and greater affordability, THOWs can lower the threshold and increase the accessibility of home ownership,” Nied stated.
Tiny homes would also need to pass a city inspection and connect to the municipal water and wastewater system. Wheels would have to stay on the structure, according to the proposed ordinance, and any porch deck, or other exterior addition would need to be “freestanding or affixed ... in a manner that allows for towing.”
P&Z to consider new city impact map with Eccles land
The P&Z will also consider revising the city’s area-of-city-impact boundaries on Monday evening to include the northern half of the eastern 230-acre portion of Eccles Flying Hat Ranch.
The ranch land that separates Hailey and Bellevue passed from the hands of the Eccles family to Boise-based Oppenheimer Development Corp. last spring.
In October, new landowners Doug and Skip Oppenheimer expressed their intent to annex the ranch into both Hailey and Bellevue through their legal counsel, Gary Slette and Evan Robertson. Emails from Slette and Robertson included a proposed ACI line about halfway between each town.
The ranch land could potentially be rezoned to accommodate workforce housing, light-industrial businesses and sports fields, according to project representatives.
Before any annexation takes place, though, Hailey and Bellevue need to pass resolutions and ordinances clarifying their respective ACI boundaries, which outline areas in which the cities are expected to grow over the next few decades.
