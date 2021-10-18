The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a preliminary plat subdivision application at 5:30 p.m. on Monday evening for a seven-unit, one-acre cottage development at 1010 Cutters Drive.
The residential property, owned by Lena Cottages, LLC, is within Old Cutters Subdivision and adjacent to the city-owned Old Cutters Park.
Lena Cottages will include seven residential units: two one-bedrooms, three two-bedrooms and two three-bedrooms.
The development previously received design-review approval from the P&Z in the spring of 2020.
Monday’s hearing begins at 5:30 p.m. To access the meeting remotely, visit www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyPZ or dial 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
