The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a preliminary plat application for a new five-lot subdivision off River Street during its regular meeting on Monday evening.
If approved, Amatopia Subdivision would sit between Draper Preserve and Main Street and contain lots ranging from about 6,100 to 8,000 square feet. Homes would be serviced by a private road, “Amatopia Way,” which would connect to River Street and end in a cul-de-sac, according to a staff report.
“This parcel is unique in that only one access point exists and additional access to the site is unachievable due to development of the surrounding parcels and topography of the site,” the report states.
Suggested conditions of approval include irrigation and turf restrictions and the submission of a traffic control plan. To attend the public hearing remotely, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyPZ or dial 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
Interestingly this development will only have one access point with another one unachievable YET the city made Sherwood Forest/Robinhood drive add another access point after the residents rejected it pointing out they never needed another one in 40 years.
