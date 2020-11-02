The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will discuss a proposed ordinance Monday evening that would amend city code to allow accessory dwelling units, or ADUs—also known as "mother-in-law apartments"—in Hailey’s limited residential zoning districts.
Under city code, ADUs are defined as structures on the same lot or premises of a primary residence with standalone kitchen facilities and at least one bathroom. While currently permitted in Old Hailey and the general residential zoning district, the units are not allowed in the city’s two limited residential zoning districts, which make up a significant portion of Hailey’s residential land.
The P&Z will also review a conditional-use application from Freedom Bible Church to hold assemblies on Sundays at 513 N. Main Street and use the building for small gatherings, support groups and meetings throughout the week.
According to a conditional-use application to the city, Freedom Bible Church classes include a money management course, parenting class and Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.
“We intend to use the property as a location where people can go to get support, to learn and to grow in their life journey,” the church application states. Monday’s P&Z meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. To attend, visit https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofHaileyPZ or dial 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
Including a map of the zones would be helpful. Partial news gets partial attention. Perhaps that is the goal of this article.
