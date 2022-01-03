The Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a series of public hearings at 5:30 p.m. today, Jan. 3, to decide whether to advance a large-scale apartment project, a subdivision proposal and two major building code changes.
Commissioners will first consider a preliminary plat application from developer Michael Kraynick, who is asking the city to subdivide a lot along Spruce Street in Old Hailey into two 8,000-square-foot and 12,000-square-foot residential lots.
Next, the P&Z will pick up where it left off on a design-review hearing for Lido Apartment Homes. The high-density project is slated for a 4-acre lot on the corner of Woodside Boulevard and Winterhaven Drive, where it would sit next to the Copper Ranch Condominiums and connect to the Copper Ranch development with a pedestrian walkway.
Developer Jeff Smith has proposed 12 apartment buildings with 104 units ranging from 475 square feet to 1,500 square feet. Twelve units would be rent-restricted, according to Smith, who is also for the development to use 100% clean-energy.
Also on Monday evening, the P&Z will consider two code changes that would require developers to install electric-vehicle charging infrastructure and incentivize deed-restricted community housing.
"To meet Hailey’s clean energy goals of 2045, and to create a more sustainable community for current and future generations ... Hailey must commit to the public and private buildout of EV charging stations," the Planning Department stated. "Boise, Ketchum, Bellevue, and other municipalities throughout Idaho have recently put forth code amendments requiring the installation of EV-ready infrastructure for new developments."
The second proposed code change would require developers of residential planned-unit developments to provide "at least 30% of the approved number of dwelling units or lots as local deed-restricted housing" in exchange for density bonuses of up to 25%.
According to a city staff report from the Planning Department, the cost of rent increased 42% last year—averaging $2,275 per month.
"To address this housing crisis, planners from all of the local governments are in conversations with housing agencies, developers and other nonprofits on ways to increase community housing," the Planning Department stated.
